April 15, 2024 at 04:14 am EDT

(Alliance News) - LU-VE Spa reported Monday that it achieved product sales of EUR141.3 million in the first quarter, down 6.2 percent from the same period last year.

Order backlog for the quarter was EUR168.8 million, up 8.1 percent from Dec. 31, 2023.

LU-VE trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR22.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

