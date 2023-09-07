(Alliance News) - LU-VE Spa reported Thursday that it posted a net profit of EUR19.1 million in the first half, down from EUR33.2 million in 2022.

Turnover amounted to EUR320.3 million, up from EUR318.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Ebitda stands at EUR41.8 million from EUR42.1 million in the first half of last year.

Ebit was EUR25.4 million compared to EUR26.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Net financial position is negative EUR160.2 million from EUR142.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

LU-VE on Thursday closed flat at EUR25.30 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

