July 11, 2024 at 08:20 am EDT

(Alliance News) - LU-VE Spa reported Thursday that first-half product sales fell 8.4 percent year-on-year to EUR292.8 million, in line with expectations.

The order backlog, on the other hand, increased 9.4 percent from Dec. 31 and 1.2 percent year-on-year, to EUR170.9 million.

LU-VE's stock is down 0.2 percent to EUR26.50 per share.

