WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - Poland has blocked the import of coal from abroad, the industry ministry said on Monday, as it seeks to deal with a surplus of coal.

Industry Minister Marzena Czarnecka met representatives of Poland's biggest mining companies Polska Grupa Gornicza, JSW and LW Bogdanka on Monday, the ministry said on social media platform X.

"Intensive work is.. underway on the management of coal surpluses," the ministry said. "The Ministry of Industry blocked the import of coal from abroad."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish Editing by Chris Reese)