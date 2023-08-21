Luca Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:51 pm Share

Luca Mining Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 26.03 million compared to CAD 19.21 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 16.32 million compared to CAD 13.91 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 5.37 million compared to CAD 2.05 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.08 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.08 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was CAD 54.28 million compared to CAD 40.74 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 34.91 million compared to CAD 26.64 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 6.64 million compared to CAD 2.21 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1 compared to CAD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1 compared to CAD 0.07 a year ago.