    LOM   AU000000LOM6

LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED

(LOM)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:59:26 pm
0.077 AUD   +1.32%
03/08Lucapa diamond - $12.5 million institutional placement
AQ
03/07Lucapa Diamond Raises $9.2 Million for Angola, Australia Projects
MT
03/07LUCAPA DIAMOND : $12.5 Million Institutional Placement
PU
Lucapa Diamond : Application for quotation of securities - LOM

03/13/2022 | 06:54pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LOM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

153,333,335

14/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

111501663

1.3

ASX issuer code

LOM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

08-Mar-2022 10:26

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

LOM

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

13,333,333 shares to be issued to a company associated with non-Executive director and substantial shareholder, Ross Stanley, who participated in the Placement, are subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting to be convened.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

LOM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

14/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

153,333,335

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 26,8 M - -
Net income 2021 4,50 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,6 M 71,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 678
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,08 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stephen Lee Wetherall Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Johan van Wyk Finance Manager
Miles Alistair Kennedy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Richard Kaner Chief Technical Officer
Nick Selby Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED-14.44%72
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED16.31%36 882
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-8.73%23 837
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED7.51%13 576
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED34.46%12 414
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.11.35%8 134