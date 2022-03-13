Lucapa Diamond : Application for quotation of securities - LOM
03/13/2022 | 06:54pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday March 14, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
LOM
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
153,333,335
14/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
111501663
1.3
ASX issuer code
LOM
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
14/3/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
08-Mar-2022 10:26
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
LOM
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
13,333,333 shares to be issued to a company associated with non-Executive director and substantial shareholder, Ross Stanley, who participated in the Placement, are subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting to be convened.
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
LOM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
14/3/2022
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
153,333,335
For personal use only
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.07500000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:53:02 UTC.