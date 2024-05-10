Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

LUCARA DIAMOND CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS March 31, 2024 Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") focuses on significant factors that have affected Lucara Diamond Corp. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries performance and such factors that may affect its future performance. To better understand the MD&A, it should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2024, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Accounting Standards applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, under International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in the MD&A was prepared under the supervision of Dr. Herman Grütter (Ph.D., P.Geol.) of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., and a Qualified Person, as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Some of the statements in this MD&A are forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note contained herein. Additional information about the Company and its business activities is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The effective date of this MD&A is May 9, 2024. ABOUT LUCARA Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana ("Karowe"). Karowe has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Clara Diamond Solutions Limited Partnership ("Clara"), a wholly- owned subsidiary of Lucara, has developed a secure, digital sales platform which ensures diamond provenance from mine to finger. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, complies with the Kimberley Process, and has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground expansion project (the "Karowe UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates. The Company's corporate office is in Vancouver, Canada and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange, and the Botswana Stock Exchange under the symbol "LUC". HIGHLIGHTS - Q1 2024 The recovery of a 320-carat top light brown gem quality diamond, a 166-carat Type IIa diamond, followed by the recovery of a 111-carat Type IIa diamond in Q1 2024.

In January 2024, the successful execution of an amended project financing debt package of $220 million (the "Rebase Amendments") to amend the repayment profile in line with the rebase schedule released in July 2023 for the Karowe UGP.

On February 18, 2024, the Company announced the signing of a new ten-year diamond sales agreement ("NDSA") with HB Trading BV ("HB") in respect of all qualifying diamonds produced in excess of 10.8 carats from the Karowe Mine.

On February 18, 2024, the Company announced the signing of a new ten-year diamond sales agreement ("NDSA") with HB Trading BV ("HB") in respect of all qualifying diamonds produced in excess of 10.8 carats from the Karowe Mine. Total revenue of $41.1 million (Q1 2023: $42.8 million) was achieved in Q1 2024 which is reflective of a combination of the timing of production and quantity of large goods recovered and delivered to HB.

Operating cost per tonne processed (1) was $26.00, a decrease of 2% over the Q1 2023 cost per tonne processed of $26.65. The continued impact of inflationary pressures, particularly labour, has been well managed by the operation. A strong US dollar (+5%) continues to offset a small increase in costs over the comparable period.

Operational highlights from the Karowe Mine for Q1 2024 included: Ore and waste mined of 0.8 million tonnes ("Mt") (Q1 2023: 0.5Mt) and 0.2 million tonnes (Q1 2023: 0.8Mt), respectively. 0.7 million tonnes (Q1 2023: 0.7Mt) of ore processed. A total of 89,145 carats recovered, including 7,534 carats from the processing of historic recovery tailings, (Q1 2023: 89,640 carats) at a recovered grade of 11.7 carats per hundred tonnes ("cpht") of direct milled ore (Q1 2023: 12.8 cpht).

o A total of 160 Specials (defined as stones larger than 10.8 carats) were recovered, with three diamonds greater than 100 carats including one diamond greater than 300 carats.

o Recovered Specials equated to 5.1% of the total recovered carats from direct milling ore processed during Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: 4%). The Karowe Mine has operated continuously for over three years without a lost time injury. The twelve-month Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 0.30 (Q1 2023: 0.36) at the end of Q1 2024 reflects a continued focus on leading indicators and safe performance.

Financial highlights for Q1 2024 included:

Revenues of $41.1 million (Q1 2023: $42.8 million) were achieved despite a weaker rough diamond market. First quarter pricing stabilized in smaller goods and increases of 4% were observed compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue reflects the weighting of Lucara's revenue towards larger goods where pricing is heavily impacted by the individual goods delivered in a period. A 33% increase in the average price of larger goods sold was observed from the fourth quarter of 2023 and 18% from the first quarter of 2023. The price of goods in this size category are significantly impacted by the natural variability in quality of the recovered goods in any individual period. Revenue against plan was impacted by the quantity of larger goods delivered in Q1 2024. Operating margins of 51% were achieved (Q1 2023: 57%). A strong operating margin continues to be achieved through cost reduction initiatives assisted by a strong U.S. dollar. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $12.7 million (Q1 2023: $15.3 million), with the decrease attributable to the changes in revenue and operating expenses. Net loss was $7.9 million (Q1 2023: net income of $1.0 million), resulting in a loss per share of $0.02

(Q1 2023: earnings of $0.00). The significant change to a net loss is due to the loss on extinguishment of debt of $10.5 million incurred in Q1 2024 in conjunction with recognizing the amendments to the debt package. Cash outflows from operating activities was $4.2 million (Q1 2023: cash flow generated of $20.4 million). Operating cash flow per share (1) generated, before working capital adjustments, was consistent at $0.03 (Q1 2023: $0.03)

During Q1 2024, the Company invested $17.9 million into the Karowe UGP, excluding capitalized cash borrowing costs:

Significant progress was made in shaft sinking in the ventilation and production shafts in Q1 2024 with the critical path ventilation shaft ahead of the July 2023 rebase schedule. At the end of Q1, the production shaft had reached 449 metres below collar ("mbc") or 566 metres above sea level ("masl"). The ventilation shaft was at 426 metres below collar or 589 masl. The first shaft stations progressed and the first lateral connection between the two shafts (670 level, 348mbc) was completed. Operating cash cost per tonne processed, adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow per share are non-IFRS measures (See "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures").

During Q1 2024, the ventilation shaft sank 78 metres, completed three probe hole covers, completed the 670-level station development and replaced the initial winder kibble ropes. Total lateral development in Q1 2024 was 141 metres. Sinking and lateral development was through the Thlabala mudstones and into Tlapana carbonaceous material in dry conditions. Production shaft activities included sinking a total of 101 metres, completion of four probe hole covers, lateral development on the 670-level station and replacement of the initial winder kibble ropes. A total of 26 metres of lateral development was completed. Sinking and lateral development was through the Thlabala mudstones and into Tlapana carbonaceous material. A mini grout cover was completed in the production shaft and sinking continued. Small quantities of water that were intersected came from Granites. Construction of the permanent bulk air coolers at the production shaft continued with completion expected in Q2 2024. Planning for the engineering of evaporation ponds for water management during production commenced. Detailed engineering and fabrication of the permanent men and materials winder continued during the quarter, representing the last major component for the permanent winders.

Cash position and liquidity as at March 31, 2024:

Cash and cash equivalents of $13.2 million. Working capital deficit (current assets less current liabilities) of $0.3 million. Cost overrun account balance ("CORA") of $37.0 million. $140.0 million drawn on the $190.0 million Project Loan ("Project Loan") for the Karowe UGP. $25.0 million drawn on the $30.0 million working capital facility ("WCF"). Total debt drawn at the end of Q1 2024 was $165.0 million compared to $125.0 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in debt drawn during Q1 2024 largely resulted as the Company did not have access to the Project Loan and WCF from June 2023 until January 2024 when the project finance debt package was finalized.

Quarterly Tenders All +10.8 carat non-gem quality diamonds and all diamonds less than 10.8 carats which did not meet the criteria for sale on Clara are being sold as rough through quarterly tenders. Viewings take place in both Gaborone, Botswana and Antwerp, Belgium. KAROWE UNDERGROUND PROJECT UPDATE The Karowe UGP is designed to access the highest value portion of the Karowe orebody, with initial underground carat production predominantly from the highest value eastern magmatic/pyroclastic kimberlite (south) ("EM/PK(S)") unit. The Karowe UGP is expected to extend mine life to at least 2040. On July 16, 2023, an update to the Karowe UGP schedule and budget was announced (link to news release). The anticipated commencement of production from the underground is H1 2028. The revised forecast of costs at completion is $683.0 million (including contingency). As at March 31, 2024, capital expenditures of $332.5 million had been incurred and further capital commitments of $64.4 million had been made. With the update, the Karowe Mine production and cash flow models were updated for the revised project schedule and cost estimate. Open pit mining will continue until mid-2025 and provide mill feed during this time. Stockpiled material (North, Centre, South Lobe) from working stocks and life of mine stockpiles will provide uninterrupted mill feed until late 2026 when Karowe UGP development ore will begin to offset stockpiles with high-grade ore from the underground production feed planned for H1 2028. The long-term outlook for diamond prices, combined with the potential for exceptional stone recoveries and the continued strong performance of the open pit could mitigate the modelled impact on project cash flows due to the changes in schedule. The Company continues to explore opportunities to further mitigate the modelled impact. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, a total of $17.9 million was spent on the Karowe UGP development, surface infrastructure and ongoing shaft sinking activities. The following activities were completed during Q1 2024, including: Main sinking in the production and ventilation shafts: The ventilation shaft reached 426 metres below collar, with a planned final depth of 731 metres. The shaft is approximately 19 days ahead of the July 2023 rebase schedule update (combined vertical and lateral metres). The production shaft reached 449 metres below collar, with a planned final depth of 765 metres. The production shaft is approximately 15 days behind the July 2023 schedule update (combined vertical and lateral), with 9 days gained during the first quarter of 2024. The production shaft is not a critical path schedule item. During Q1 2024, the first shaft stations at the 670-level were engaged in lateral development at 348 metres below collar (666 masl). The first lateral connection between the two shafts (670 level) was completed. Electrical and dewatering sump excavation was completed, and construction of equipment was carried out as a concurrent activity during shaft sinking. During Q1 2024, the ventilation shaft sank 78 metres, completed three probe hole covers, continued the 670-level station development and replaced the initial winder kibble ropes. Total lateral development in Q1 2024 was 141 metres. Production shaft activities included sinking a total of 101 metres, completion of four probe hole covers, lateral development on the 670-level station and replacement of the initial winder kibble ropes. A total of 26 metres of lateral development was completed. Sinking and lateral development during the first quarter took place in the Thalbala mudstone and Tlapana carbonaceous material. Water encountered in the core holes was derived from Granites. A mini grout cover was completed in the production shaft and sinking continued.

Detailed engineering and fabrication of the permanent men and materials winder continued during the quarter, representing the last major component for the permanent winders.

Preparation of tender documents for the underground lateral development work.

Mining engineering advanced with a focus on supporting shaft sinking, underground infrastructure engineering and finalizing level plans.

During Q1 2024, the UGP achieved a twelve-month rolling Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 0.65. Project to date Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate at March 31, 2024 was 0.56. The capital cost expenditure for the underground expansion in 2024 is up to $100 million - see "2024 Outlook" below. Activities planned for the Karowe UGP in Q2 2024 include the following: Sinking within the ventilation and production shafts to the 470-level.

470-level. Sink through the Mea formation into Granites and commence 470-level station development and lateral development.

470-level station development and lateral development. Planned cover drill campaigns in the ventilation and production shafts. Sinking planned for the second quarter will move through the Mea formation into the Granite lithologies. Probe hole grouting campaigns are planned in each shaft in the period.

Procurement of underground equipment, including an additional Load, Haul, Dump vehicle for the production shaft station development. Major components of the underground crusher and pumps will be delivered to site.

Commissioning of the permanent bulk air cooler system.

Launch of the tender process for the underground lateral development work.

Continuation of detailed design and engineering of the underground mine infrastructure and layout.

Finalise engineering of the permanent men and materials winder. Commence earthworks for winder.

