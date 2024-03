Lucas Bols N.V. specializes in the production and marketing of spirits. The group offers liqueurs, jenever, vodka and brandy under the brand names Bols, Damrak, Galliano, Vaccari, Pisang Ambon, Bokma, Hartevelt, Coebergh, Fluère, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe/Japan/Australia/New Zealand (57.1%), North America (27.4%), Eastern Europe/Asia/Africa/Middle East/Latin America (15.5%).