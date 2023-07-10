Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
Lucas Bols N : The Lucas Bols Company - voting results AGM 7 July 2023
Voting results of the annual meeting of Lucas Bols N.V.
held in Amsterdam on 7 July 2023
A total of 7,272,757 shares were present or represented at the meeting, representing an equal number of votes to be exercised in respect of each of the voting items listed below. This represents 48.57% of the total issued shares, amounting to 14,972,756. For each voting item all the potential numbers of valid votes were exercised.
Agenda
Description
For
Against
Abstain
Total
Percentage
item
3(a)
Advice on the implementation
7,056,498
216,044
215
7,272,542
97.03%
of the remuneration policy in
financial year 22/23 (for advice
by vote)
3(b)
Proposal to adopt the annual
7,271,892
600
265
7,272,492
99.99%
accounts for 22/23
3(c)
Proposal to adopt the dividend
7,271,711
581
465
7,272,292
99.99%
proposal
4(a)
Proposal to discharge the
7,271,576
823
358
7,272,399
99.99%
members of the Management
Board
4(b)
Proposal to discharge the
7,271,326
803
628
7,272,129
99.99%
members of the Supervisory
Board
5
Proposal to reappoint D.R.
7,271,809
592
356
7,272,401
99.99%
Hooft Graafland as member of
the Supervisory Board
6(a)
Proposal to extend the
6,220,113
1,052,379
265
7,272,492
85.53%
authority of the Management
Board to issue shares and/or
grant rights to acquire shares
6(b)
Proposal to extend the
6,219,292
1,052,200
1,265
7,271,438
85.53%
authority of the Management
Board to restrict or exclude pre-
emptive rights
7
Proposal to authorise the
7,271,611
631
515
7,272,242
99.99%
Management Board to
repurchase shares
Disclaimer Lucas Bols NV published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 08:42:06 UTC.
Lucas Bols N.V. specializes in the production and marketing of spirits. The group offers liqueurs, jenever, vodka and brandy under the brand names Bols, Damrak, Galliano, Vaccari, Pisang Ambon, Bokma, Hartevelt, Coebergh, Fluère, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe/Japan/Australia/New Zealand (57.1%), North America (27.4%), Eastern Europe/Asia/Africa/Middle East/Latin America (15.5%).
