Voting results of the annual meeting of Lucas Bols N.V.

held in Amsterdam on 7 July 2023

A total of 7,272,757 shares were present or represented at the meeting, representing an equal number of votes to be exercised in respect of each of the voting items listed below. This represents 48.57% of the total issued shares, amounting to 14,972,756. For each voting item all the potential numbers of valid votes were exercised.

Agenda

Description

For

Against

Abstain

Total

Percentage

item

3(a)

Advice on the implementation

7,056,498

216,044

215

7,272,542

97.03%

of the remuneration policy in

financial year 22/23 (for advice

by vote)

3(b)

Proposal to adopt the annual

7,271,892

600

265

7,272,492

99.99%

accounts for 22/23

3(c)

Proposal to adopt the dividend

7,271,711

581

465

7,272,292

99.99%

proposal

4(a)

Proposal to discharge the

7,271,576

823

358

7,272,399

99.99%

members of the Management

Board

4(b)

Proposal to discharge the

7,271,326

803

628

7,272,129

99.99%

members of the Supervisory

Board

5

Proposal to reappoint D.R.

7,271,809

592

356

7,272,401

99.99%

Hooft Graafland as member of

the Supervisory Board

6(a)

Proposal to extend the

6,220,113

1,052,379

265

7,272,492

85.53%

authority of the Management

Board to issue shares and/or

grant rights to acquire shares

6(b)

Proposal to extend the

6,219,292

1,052,200

1,265

7,271,438

85.53%

authority of the Management

Board to restrict or exclude pre-

emptive rights

7

Proposal to authorise the

7,271,611

631

515

7,272,242

99.99%

Management Board to

repurchase shares

Attachments

Disclaimer

