Voting results of the annual meeting of Lucas Bols N.V.

held in Amsterdam on 7 July 2023

A total of 7,272,757 shares were present or represented at the meeting, representing an equal number of votes to be exercised in respect of each of the voting items listed below. This represents 48.57% of the total issued shares, amounting to 14,972,756. For each voting item all the potential numbers of valid votes were exercised.