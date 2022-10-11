Advanced search
    BOLS   NL0010998878

LUCAS BOLS N.V.

(BOLS)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
9.620 EUR   -2.83%
07/07LUCAS BOLS N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
05/25Lucas Bols N : AGM convocation
PU
05/25Lucas Bols N : Convocation, Agenda, Explanatory Notes AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lucas Bols N : en De Kuyper verkopen producent van alcoholische dranken Avandis aan Refresco

10/11/2022 | 02:12am EDT
Disclaimer

Lucas Bols NV published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 98,0 M 95,0 M 95,0 M
Net income 2023 14,5 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net Debt 2023 55,0 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,75x
Yield 2023 5,20%
Capitalization 144 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 54,7%
Technical analysis trends LUCAS BOLS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,62 €
Average target price 14,50 €
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Huub L. M. P. van Doorne Chief Executive Officer
Frank Cocx Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Lesley Oldroyd Member-Supervisory Board
Ralph Wisbrun Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCAS BOLS N.V.-17.92%140
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-12.88%313 545
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-28.64%86 198
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-10.35%48 271
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-17.16%43 263
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-6.28%32 305