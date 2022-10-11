|
Lucas Bols N : en De Kuyper verkopen producent van alcoholische dranken Avandis aan Refresco
Disclaimer
Lucas Bols NV published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:11:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about LUCAS BOLS N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
98,0 M
95,0 M
95,0 M
|Net income 2023
|
14,5 M
14,1 M
14,1 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
55,0 M
53,3 M
53,3 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|8,75x
|Yield 2023
|5,20%
|
|Capitalization
|
144 M
140 M
140 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,03x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,79x
|Nbr of Employees
|66
|Free-Float
|54,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends LUCAS BOLS N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|9,62 €
|Average target price
|14,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|50,7%