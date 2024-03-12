NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION OR TO ANY NATIONAL, RESIDENT OR CITIZEN THEREOF. PLEASE SEE "DISCLAIMERS" AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Lucas Bols raises EUR 20 million through a private placement of new shares Amsterdam, 12 March 2024 - Lucas Bols N.V. ("Lucas Bols" or the "Company"), a leading global cocktail and spirits player, announces that it has raised approximately EUR 20 million through a private placement (the "Private Placement") of 1,111,112 new ordinary shares (the "New Shares") with HollandsGlorie B.V., an affiliate of Nolet Holding B.V. and Enix NV. The New Shares have been placed at a price of EUR 18.00 per New Share (the "Placing Price'') being equal to the consideration per ordinary share offered by HollandsGlorie B.V. under the recommended cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Lucas Bols, as declared unconditional (gestand gedaan) on 7 February 2024. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to strengthen its balance sheet by further reducing its leverage. The New Shares were placed at a premium of approximately 15% to the closing price of EUR 15.65 of the Company's shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam on 12 March 2024. The placement of the New Shares at the Placing Price results in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 20 million and the New Shares represent approximately 7.42% of the existing issued share capital of Lucas Bols. The management board and supervisory board of Lucas Bols consider the Private Placement to be in the best interest of the Company and the sustainable, long-term success of its business, especially taking into account the interests of all the Company's stakeholders, including its shareholders. Settlement of the transaction and admission to listing and trading of the New Shares on Euronext Amsterdam are expected to take place on 15 March 2024. Following settlement of the Private Placement, the total number of shares that the Company has in issue will be 16,083,868 with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 each. The total number of voting rights of the Company will be 16,083,868 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company. The New Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in the Company and will be issued under the Company's shareholder authorisation provided by the annual general meeting of Lucas Bols held on 7 July 2023. No prospectus is required in respect of the Private Placement and no prospectus or similar document will be published in connection with the Private Placement.

Advisers ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA) and Coӧperatieve Rabobank U.A. (in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A.) have acted as financial advisers in relation to the Private Placement. For more information Huub van Doorne (CEO) / Frank Cocx (CFO) +31 20 570 85 75 Lucas Bols is listed on Euronext Amsterdam in the Netherlands ISIN: NL0010998878 Symbol: BOLS For more information please visit: www.lucasbols.com About Lucas Bols The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits player in the worldwide cocktail market and one of the oldest Dutch companies still active. Lucas Bols' mission is to create great cocktail experiences around the globe. The Lucas Bols Company is active in over 110 countries worldwide with a portfolio of three global cocktail brands and more than 20 international and regional liqueurs and spirits. Bols, The World's First Cocktail Brand, includes the number-one liqueur range globally (not including the US). Lucas Bols is also the world's largest player in the genever segment, and our portfolio of cocktail brands includes Passoã, the number one passion fruit liqueur, and the ultra-premium Tequila Partida brand. Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and the Bols Cocktail Academy, Lucas Bols showcases and inspires and educates bartenders and consumers a-like. With almost 450 years of experience in the art of distilling and blending spirits and cocktails combined with the creative spirit of Amsterdam, we truly are 'Masters of Taste'. Lucas Bols has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (BOLS) since 4 February 2015. Disclaimers This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (the "United States"). This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or unless, pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities law. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II") and local implementing measures, and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the product governance requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the New Shares in Lucas Bols have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such

Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the New Shares in Lucas Bols may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the New Shares in Lucas Bols offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the New Shares in Lucas Bols is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom.