Lucibel: in difficulty despite strong growth in 2023

Lucibel shares fell by over 7% on Friday, despite the company's announcement of strong annual sales growth in 2023.



The French company, which specializes in lighting technologies, generated sales of over nine million euros last year, against 8.2 million in 2022.



The company, which designs lighting devices for the luxury and art worlds, claims to have benefited from the strength of its special projects business (+182%), which in particular carried out high value-added projects for LVMH.



Its cosmetics division, for its part, recorded a 149% increase.



Lucibel, which is repositioning itself around its high-margin businesses, explains that sales from its historical activities have declined by 25% between 2022 and 2023.



With regard to its outlook, the company says it expects an increase in profitability in 2024, via accelerated commercial deployment in high-margin activities.



