PAVmed Digital Health Subsidiary, Veris Health, Appoints Gary Manning as President

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ("PAVmed"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, and its majority-owned digital health subsidiary Veris Health Inc. ("Veris"), today announced the appointment of Gary Manning to the newly created position of President, Veris Health. Mr. Manning reports directly to Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Veris' Executive Chairman.

"We are very pleased to welcome Gary to Veris and to the PAVmed family," said Dr. Aklog. "Gary is an accomplished medical technology executive who shares our deep passion for developing and commercializing highly innovative solutions for the benefit of patients and their physicians. He has had a successful career, spanning three decades, including leading companies in the medical device, wearable, and digital health arenas and commercializing products in the global market. We look forward to leveraging Gary's expertise and strategic insight to drive commercialization of our Veris Cancer Care Platform™, as well as guide the company through near-term development, regulatory and commercialization milestones for our implantable cardiac and physiologic monitor."

"I am both thrilled and honored by the opportunity to lead Veris at such an exciting time in the company's life cycle and eager to contribute further to the commercial and developmental successes already delivered by this incredibly talented team," said Mr. Manning. "Throughout my career, I have been drawn to opportunities that are rooted in cutting-edge solutions which provide meaningful improvements in patient care. I believe the Veris Cancer Care Platform and Veris' implantable technology under development are such solutions. Feedback from my early engagement with Veris clients squarely aligns with our confidence in the vast potential for these technologies to enhance personalized cancer care."

Mr. Manning began his career as a hospital clinical engineer and then spent several years at Datascope Corp. (Nasdaq: DSCP, now part of Getinge AB), advancing through many different global commercial positions in both the cardiac and patient monitoring divisions. In 2008, Mr. Manning joined the start-up company Sotera Wireless, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. There he successfully led the commercial strategy, from product inception, for one of the first wearable, continuous vital signs monitors used to detect early patient complications. He expanded the business into multiple global markets before Sotera was acquired by Taiwanese conglomerate, FoxConn Technology Group. More recently, Mr. Manning continued his leadership in the digital health arena as Chief Executive Officer of Gaido Health. Gaido developed and commercialized a digital oncology platform designed to keep cancer patients in their own homes by preventing avoidable readmissions. He oversaw the acquisition of Gaido Health by Biofourmis in 2020. Prior to joining Veris, Mr. Manning served as Senior Vice President & General Manager at physIQ Inc., a leading digital health company, where he focused on establishing, building, and executing a customer-facing commercial strategy in both the Healthcare and Life Sciences arena for their disease-agnostic, AI-driven digital platform.

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its majority-owned subsidiary, Veris is a commercial-stage digital health company whose Veris Cancer Care Platform™ is designed to enhance personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. Patients enrolled on the platform receive a VerisBox™ containing Bluetooth-enabled connected health care devices that transmit real-time physiologic data to the cloud-based Veris clinician portal. The patients also report symptoms and quality of life parameters through the Veris patient smartphone app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The clinician portal is designed to be integrated into the oncology practice and allows the cancer care team to review physiologic and clinical data, and to bill for RPM services. The software-as-a-service recurring-revenue business model delivers near-term value at attractive margins to both Veris and its clients. The company is concurrently developing an implantable cardiac and physiological monitor, with biologic sensors and wireless communication, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform.

PAVmed's other majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths.

