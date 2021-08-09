Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lucid Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
Car-sharing marketplace Turo files confidentially for U.S. IPO

08/09/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Daimler AG-backed car-sharing marketplace Turo Inc on Monday confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an initial public offering in the United States.

Turo is the latest to explore going public this year, after a string of debuts including SoftBank-backed Full Truck Alliance , electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc and Plus, a self-driving truck technology startup.

In 2017, Daimler and South Korea's SK Holdings co-led a $92 million financing round in Turo, which is also backed by Alphabet Inc's venture capital arm, GV.

The round also featured Turo acquiring Daimler's peer-to-peer, car-sharing platform Croove.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.20% 2720.1 Delayed Quote.54.90%
DAIMLER AG -1.91% 74.58 Delayed Quote.31.56%
LUCID GROUP, INC. 0.09% 23.4099 Delayed Quote.133.57%
