Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lucid Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:47:24 2023-05-31 pm EDT
7.325 USD   -5.61%
05:56pEV maker Lucid to raise about $3 billion from Saudi's PIF, others
RE
05:44pLucid Group Expects to Raise $3 Billion From Public Stock Offering, Private Placement; Shares Slump After Hours
MT
05:15pLucid Group, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock and Corresponding Investment by an Affiliate of PIF for Aggregate Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $3.0 Billion
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EV maker Lucid to raise about $3 billion from Saudi's PIF, others

05/31/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) begins trading today on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York City

(Reuters) - Lucid Group announced plans to raise about $3 billion through stock offerings, with most of the money expected to come from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), sending shares of the embattled electric-vehicle maker down 9% after market hours.

PIF, which owns more than 60% of the company, has agreed to buy 265.7 million shares in a private placement for about $1.8 billion, Lucid said in a statement. The rest will be raised from a public offering of 173.5 million shares of common stock.

The private placement implies a price of about $6.80 per Lucid share, compared with the stock's Wednesday close of $7.76.

The move, which was first reported by Bloomberg News earlier in the day, comes as the automaker struggles with mounting losses and tightening cash reserves in a rough economy.

Lucid's cash and cash equivalents had dropped to $900 million at the end of the first quarter, from $1.74 billion in the previous quarter.

CFO Sherry House had said the company had about $4.1 billion in liquidity, enough to fund the luxury EV maker at least into the second quarter of next year.

Bank of America Corp is acting as the book-running manager for the public offering and Lucid intends to use the net proceeds from both the public offering and the private placement for general corporate purposes.

Lucid is among the biggest U.S. investments of Saudi's PIF, which has been tasked with driving the kingdom's ambitious plan to cut its reliance on oil revenue.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.66% 27.79 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
BRENT OIL -2.33% 72.09 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
LUCID GROUP, INC. 0.65% 7.76 Delayed Quote.12.88%
TESLA, INC. 1.38% 203.93 Delayed Quote.63.31%
WTI -2.96% 67.671 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
All news about LUCID GROUP, INC.
05:56pEV maker Lucid to raise about $3 billion from Saudi's PIF, others
RE
05:44pLucid Group Expects to Raise $3 Billion From Public Stock Offering, Private Placement; ..
MT
05:15pLucid Group, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock and Corresponding Investmen..
PR
04:59pLucid : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock and Corresponding Investment by an Affil..
PU
05/25British EV maker Arrival seeks second chance with US EV tax credits
RE
05/16Nomura hires two bankers for transport technology deals
RE
05/10EV maker Rivian takes bold bet with higher-priced vehicles amid heating competition
RE
05/10Lucid losses put Saudi Arabia's EV strategy in the headlamps
RE
05/10Rivian results charge up shares amid EV startup gloom
RE
05/09Industrials Up on Economic, Debt-Limit Debate Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 945 M - -
Net income 2023 -2 847 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,80x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 135 M 14 135 M -
EV / Sales 2023 16,3x
EV / Sales 2024 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucid Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,71 $
Average target price 8,72 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Chief Technology Officer
Sherry House Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Sanjay Chandra Vice President-Information Technology
Steven David Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.12.88%14 135
TESLA, INC.63.31%637 577
LI AUTO INC.42.89%28 563
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-19.32%13 968
NIO INC.-24.00%12 372
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC-36.16%7 153
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer