    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Lucid Group, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/08/2021 | 11:46am EST
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LCID) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Lucid disclosed on December 3, 2021, that it had received a subpoena from the SEC. The federal regulators requested documentation of the Company's merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Churchill Capital Corp. IV, and Atieva, Inc. Based on this news, shares of Lucid fell by more than 7.5% in intraday trading on December 6, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-lucid-group-inc-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301440442.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
