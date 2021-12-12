Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lucid Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/10 04:00:01 pm
37.66 USD   +3.12%
12/10PUMP / DUMP #14 : This week's gainers and losers
12/10SPAC, stop right there!
12/10Lucid Group Prices $1.75 Billion Notes Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUCID ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lucid Group, Inc. on Behalf of Lucid Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/12/2021 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lucid Group, Inc. (“Lucid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LCID) on behalf of Lucid stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lucid has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 6, 2021, Lucid disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that “[o]n December 3, 2021, [Lucid] received a subpoena from the [SEC] requesting the production of certain documents related to an investigation by the SEC. Although there is no assurance as to the scope or outcome of this matter, the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements.”

On this news, Lucid’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 6, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LUCID GROUP, INC.
12/10PUMP / DUMP #14 : This week's gainers and losers
12/10SPAC, stop right there!
12/10Lucid Group Prices $1.75 Billion Notes Offering
MT
12/10Lucid Group, Inc. Prices $1,750,000,000 Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PR
12/09LUCID : Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering - Form 8-K
PU
12/09LUCID GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/09Consumer Stocks Still Mixed Near Thursday Close as Staples Gain
MT
12/09SOCIAL BUZZ : GameStop, Lucid, Digital World, Technoglass Lead Wallstreetbets Stocks Lower
MT
12/09SOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop, Lucid, Digital World Acquisition Lead Declines Among Wallstreetbet..
MT
12/08LUCID ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lucid Group, Inc. on Behalf of ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 88,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 941 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62 002 M 62 002 M -
EV / Sales 2021 656x
EV / Sales 2022 27,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 861
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucid Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 37,66 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Director, Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Sherry House Chief Financial Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Eric Bach Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President-Product
Turqi Alnowaiser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.276.22%62 002
TESLA, INC.44.12%1 023 559
NIO INC.-29.71%54 493
XPENG INC.9.34%40 076
LI AUTO INC.12.59%32 985
FISKER INC.21.71%5 281