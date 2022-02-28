Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Lucid Group, Inc.
News
Summary
LCID
US5494981039
LUCID GROUP, INC.
(LCID)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
02/22 04:00:00 pm
28.98
USD
+9.98%
05:57p
LUCID GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:52p
LUCID CEO
: To start production of gravity suv in the first half…
RE
05:12p
LUCID
: Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Updates 2022 Outlook - Form 8-K
PU
LUCID CEO: TO START PRODUCTION OF GRAVITY SUV IN THE FIRST HALF…
02/28/2022 | 05:52pm EST
02/28/2022 | 05:52pm EST
LUCID CEO: TO START PRODUCTION OF GRAVITY SUV IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2024
© Reuters 2022
All news about LUCID GROUP, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
01/11
Redburn Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group With Buy Rating
MT
2021
Citigroup Reinstates Lucid Group at Buy With $57 Price Target, Stock is up 6%
MT
2021
Guggenheim Initiates Lucid Group With Neutral Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
61,5 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-2 613 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
3 971 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-18,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
47 712 M
47 712 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
711x
EV / Sales 2022
22,6x
Nbr of Employees
1 861
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
28,98 $
Average target price
41,00 $
Spread / Average Target
41,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson
Director, Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Sherry House
Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew N. Liveris
Chairman
Eric Bach
Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President-Product
Turqi Alnowaiser
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-30.75%
43 382
TESLA, INC.
-23.36%
837 007
NIO INC.
-33.90%
33 307
XPENG INC.
-30.40%
30 000
LI AUTO INC.
-13.12%
28 341
FISKER INC.
-24.09%
3 543
More Results
