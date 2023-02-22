Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lucid Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:53:28 2023-02-22 pm EST
9.220 USD   -6.87%
05:50pLucid group - past manufacturing issues had some impact on deman…
RE
05:40pLucid group - ceo rawlinson production is no longer a bottleneck…
RE
04:51pLucid : Q4 2022 Earnings Release Presentation February 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUCID GROUP - CEO RAWLINSON PRODUCTION IS NO LONGER A BOTTLENECK…

02/22/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUCID GROUP - CEO RAWLINSON PRODUCTION IS NO LONGER A BOTTLENECK


© Reuters 2023
All news about LUCID GROUP, INC.
05:50pLucid group - past manufacturing issues had some impact on deman…
RE
05:40pLucid group - ceo rawlinson production is no longer a bottleneck…
RE
04:51pLucid : Q4 2022 Earnings Release Presentation February 2022
PU
04:51pLucid : 4Q22 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04:20pEarnings Flash (LCID) LUCID GROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $257.7M, vs. Street Est of $273.6M
MT
04:06pLucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars in 2023
RE
04:06pLucid Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results, Exceeds Annual Pro..
PR
06:05aLucid Group, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15Factbox-Potential winners and losers from the new U.S. EV charging standards
RE
02/15Tesla to halt some China production for upgrades - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 663 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 703 M - -
Net cash 2022 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 092 M 18 092 M -
EV / Sales 2022 27,1x
EV / Sales 2023 8,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucid Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,90 $
Average target price 13,86 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Chief Executive, Technology Officer & Director
Sherry House Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Eric Bach Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President-Product
Sanjay Chandra Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.44.95%18 092
TESLA, INC.60.23%624 499
LI AUTO INC.17.84%23 739
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.9.71%17 572
NIO INC.2.87%16 574
XPENG INC.-4.12%7 900