LUCID GROUP IN EXPECTS Q4 TO BE OUR LARGEST QUARTER OF THE YEAR
Lucid Group In Expects Q4 To Be Our Largest Quarter Of The Year…
Today at 05:59 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06:07:56 2023-08-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.650 USD
|+3.74%
|-11.83%
|-6.15%
|Aug. 07
|LUCID GROUP IN EXPECTS Q4 TO BE OUR LARGEST QUARTER OF THE YEAR…
|RE
|Aug. 07
|LUCID GROUP INC CFO SAYS MEXPECT COUPLE OF THOUSAND DOLLARS IN I…
|RE
LUCID GROUP IN EXPECTS Q4 TO BE OUR LARGEST QUARTER OF THE YEAR
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|6.680 USD
|+4.21%
|-11.83%
|15 045 M $
|LUCID GROUP IN EXPECTS Q4 TO BE OUR LARGEST QUARTER OF THE YEAR…
|RE
|LUCID GROUP INC CFO SAYS MEXPECT COUPLE OF THOUSAND DOLLARS IN I…
|RE
|LUCID GROUP INC CFO SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT…
|RE
|Lucid Group's Q2 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
|MT
|LUCID GROUP INC - PRODUCTION OF GRAVITY SUV ON TRACK FOR NEXT YE…
|RE
|Earnings Flash (LCID) LUCID GROUP Reports Q2 Revenue $150.9M, vs. Street Est of $205M
|MT
|Lucid misses revenue estimates as Tesla's price war hurts sales
|RE
|Lucid Group Cuts Air Lineup Prices
|MT
|Stocks Rise Pre-Bell as Investors Await Earnings, Economic Reports; Asia, Europe Down
|MT
|EV maker Lucid slashes prices of Air sedan as part of offer amid heating competition
|RE
|EV startups burn through more cash as demand falters
|RE
|Industrials Tick Down After Inflation Report -- Industrials Roundup
|DJ
|Cooling Consumer Inflation Boosts Equities
|MT
|Cooling Consumer Inflation Helps Lift Equities
|MT
|Top Midday Decliners
|MT
|Cooling Inflation Sends US Equities Higher as Bets Slump for September Fed Rate Hike
|MT
|Dow, Nasdaq Jump as June Inflation Rate Eases to Lowest in Over Two Years
|MT
|Easing Consumer Inflation Sends Equities Higher
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer
|MT
|Lucid Group Issues Q2 Production, Deliveries Data; Shares Fall
|MT
|Lucid delivers 1,404 EVs in the second quarter
|RE
|Lucid Group, Inc. Reports Production Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Top Stories: June ISM Manufacturing Index Drops Unexpectedly; Tesla Posts Higher Q2 Production Data; Fidelity National Information Services Unit Attracts Interest; Apple Looks to Cut Vision Pro Headset Production
|MT
|Citigroup Resumes Coverage of Lucid Group at Neutral With $8 Price Target
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.15%
|15 045 M $
|+88.13%
|15 816 M $
|-18.46%
|8 947 M $
|+53.64%
|6 716 M $
|+31.74%
|23 728 M $
|+52.00%
|26 181 M $
|-18.16%
|2 008 M $
|+10.65%
|1 949 M $
|-0.10%
|485 M $
|-53.74%
|379 M $