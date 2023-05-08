Advanced search
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
7.710 USD   -0.26%
05:58pLucid group inc - q2 deliveries to increase sequentially…
RE
05:58pLucid group inc sees supply chain issues ease somewhat during th…
RE
05:47pLucid group inc - number of test drives has nearly doubled in q1…
RE
LUCID GROUP INC SEES SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES EASE SOMEWHAT DURING TH…

05/08/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
LUCID GROUP INC SEES SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES EASE SOMEWHAT DURING THE REST OF 2023


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 365 M - -
Net income 2023 -2 437 M - -
Net Debt 2023 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,53x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 144 M 14 144 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
EV / Sales 2024 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucid Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,73 $
Average target price 10,17 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Chief Technology Officer
Sherry House Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Sanjay Chandra Vice President-Information Technology
Steven David Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.13.18%14 144
TESLA, INC.38.06%539 006
LI AUTO INC.17.30%23 384
NIO INC.-16.41%13 608
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-27.24%12 596
XPENG INC.4.63%8 952
