Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Lucid Group, Inc.
News
Summary
LCID
US5494981039
LUCID GROUP, INC.
(LCID)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
13.50
USD
-2.53%
05:56p
Lucid group - higher costs offset by lower freight costs q/q…
RE
05:55p
Lucid group - cost increase was primarily related to personnel a…
RE
05:51p
Lucid group - expect new battery supply deal along with existing…
RE
LUCID GROUP - RECENTLY VALIDATED BATTERY CELLS WITH ANOTHER GLOB…
11/08/2022 | 05:49pm EST
LUCID GROUP - RECENTLY VALIDATED BATTERY CELLS WITH ANOTHER GLOBAL BATTERY SUPPLIER
© Reuters 2022
05:56p
Lucid group - higher costs offset by lower freight costs q/q…
RE
05:55p
Lucid group - cost increase was primarily related to personnel a…
RE
05:51p
Lucid group - expect new battery supply deal along with existing…
RE
05:49p
Lucid group - recently validated battery cells with another glob…
RE
05:48p
Lucid group - bigger picture vision to establish a lucid group o…
RE
05:45p
Lucid group inc - project gravity suv will be ready to be unveil…
RE
05:21p
Lucid Group, Inc. Announces $600 Million ATM Program and Additional Investment of up to..
PR
04:43p
Lucid Group, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equit..
AQ
04:42p
Lucid Group Narrows Q3 Loss as Revenue Rises
MT
04:24p
LUCID GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
09/27
Cantor Fitzgerald Starts Lucid Group at Overweight With $23 Price Target
MT
09/15
Citigroup Reinstates Lucid Group at Buy With $28 Price Target
MT
09/14
Needham Initiates Lucid Group With Underperform Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
764 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-1 604 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
765 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-13,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
23 238 M
23 238 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
31,4x
EV / Sales 2023
9,05x
Nbr of Employees
3 900
Free-Float
95,8%
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
13,85 $
Average target price
23,00 $
Spread / Average Target
66,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson
Chief Executive, Technology Officer & Director
Sherry House
Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew N. Liveris
Chairman
Eric Bach
Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President-Product
Sanjay Chandra
Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-63.60%
23 238
TESLA, INC.
-44.05%
622 330
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
-69.79%
28 695
NIO INC.
-65.34%
18 144
LI AUTO INC.
-43.43%
17 720
XPENG INC.
-84.28%
6 818
