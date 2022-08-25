Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lucid Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:11 2022-08-25 pm EDT
16.94 USD   +3.04%
04:01pLucid Appoints Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering
PR
08/19Lucid Group Introduces Electric Sports Car; Shares Fall
MT
08/19Lucid Group, Inc. Introduces Sapphire
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lucid Appoints Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering

08/25/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newly created position will lead software engineering for the award-winning Lucid Air including ADAS, Audio, Infotainment, Embedded Software and Systems Architecture

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, today announced the appointment of Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering, reporting directly to Michael Bell, Lucid's Senior Vice President of Digital. In this newly created role, Mr. Carty will lead Platform Software Engineering encompassing ADAS, Audio, CoreOS/Android Framework, Embedded Software, Controls Platform, AUTOSAR and Systems Architecture. Mr. Carty brings decades of global experience in software development and user interface expertise to Lucid, including 23 years with Apple, and most recently as a consultant for Lucid's Infotainment Software team.

"I am thrilled to have Derrick Carty join the team at Lucid as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering," said Michael Bell, Lucid's Senior Vice President of Digital. "Derrick's wealth of experience with systems architecture and his ability to lead teams that create customer friendly, easy-to-use software interfaces is crucial as we continue to roll out new Lucid Air features via our over-the-air software updates."

In this role, Mr. Carty will lead the following teams, helping to deliver software updates for Lucid Air:

  • ADAS Embedded Platform
  • Audio Architecture
  • CoreOS/Android Framework
  • Embedded Software, Controls Platform, AUTOSAR
  • Hardware Systems Architecture
  • Systems Architecture
  • Software Architecture

Prior to Lucid, Derrick spent 23 years at Apple, Inc., holding positions as Firmware Manager for Intel Macs, Director of Mac Systems Controller, Senior Director for CPU SW, and the group providing software for new Macs. He started a consulting business that provided technical and management consulting for several companies. Derrick holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Stanford University.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. customers.

Media Contact
media@lucidmotors.com

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-appoints-derrick-carty-as-vice-president-of-platform-software-engineering-301612317.html

SOURCE Lucid Group


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LUCID GROUP, INC.
04:01pLucid Appoints Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering
PR
08/19Lucid Group Introduces Electric Sports Car; Shares Fall
MT
08/19Lucid Group, Inc. Introduces Sapphire
CI
08/09Autonomy Orders 23,000 EVs Worth $1.2 Billion From Automakers
MT
08/08Lucid Air Shows Its Darker Side with Introduction of New "Stealth Look"
PR
08/08Lucid Group, Inc. Introduces New Stealth Look for Lucid Air
CI
08/04Citigroup Cuts Lucid Group's Price Target to $28 From $36, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Merck, eBay, MetLife, Eli Lilly...
MS
08/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Still seeing the glass half full
MS
08/03Lucid Q2 Loss Narrows as Sales Surge, But Automaker Lowers 2022 Production Guidance; Sh..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
More recommendations