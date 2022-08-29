Lucid Group Files Shelf Registration Statement

By Josh Beckerman

Electric-vehicle company Lucid Group Inc. filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that would allow it to raise up to $8 billion in primary capital.

Lucid said it isn't selling any securities from the registration statement at this time. The company believes the filing "will provide greater flexibility to raise capital in the future."

The company said the Form S-3 would register the resale of existing securities that are currently registered on a Form S-1.

