Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lucid Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
16.17 USD   -0.43%
05:25pLucid Group Files Shelf Registration Statement
DJ
08/25Lucid Appoints Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering
PR
08/19Lucid Group Introduces Electric Sports Car; Shares Fall
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lucid Group Files Shelf Registration Statement

08/29/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman


Electric-vehicle company Lucid Group Inc. filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that would allow it to raise up to $8 billion in primary capital.

Lucid said it isn't selling any securities from the registration statement at this time. The company believes the filing "will provide greater flexibility to raise capital in the future."

The company said the Form S-3 would register the resale of existing securities that are currently registered on a Form S-1.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1925ET

All news about LUCID GROUP, INC.
05:25pLucid Group Files Shelf Registration Statement
DJ
08/25Lucid Appoints Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering
PR
08/19Lucid Group Introduces Electric Sports Car; Shares Fall
MT
08/19Lucid Group, Inc. Introduces Sapphire
CI
08/09Autonomy Orders 23,000 EVs Worth $1.2 Billion From Automakers
MT
08/08Lucid Air Shows Its Darker Side with Introduction of New "Stealth Look"
PR
08/08Lucid Group, Inc. Introduces New Stealth Look for Lucid Air
CI
08/04Citigroup Cuts Lucid Group's Price Target to $28 From $36, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Merck, eBay, MetLife, Eli Lilly...
MS
08/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Still seeing the glass half full
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 765 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 755 M - -
Net Debt 2022 723 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 049 M 27 049 M -
EV / Sales 2022 36,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucid Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,17 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Chief Executive, Technology Officer & Director
Sherry House Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Eric Bach Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President-Product
Sanjay Chandra Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.-57.32%27 166
TESLA, INC.-18.22%902 721
NIO INC.-37.12%32 917
LI AUTO INC.-5.61%29 530
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.03%29 419
XPENG INC.-62.41%16 288