Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lucid Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lucid : Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

08/01/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) has approved a proposal to build the Middle East's first city to serve electric vehicle manufacturers, the authority said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement does not make clear where the project, called EV City, will be located.

The design and construction tendering process will be during the 2011/22 fiscal year, said KPA's General Manager Yousef al-Abdullah al-Sabah.

KPA noted that electric car makers do not use local distributors or dealers and sell their vehicles directly to consumers, adding that it was common for ports to provide certain infrastructure to manufacturers.

"KPA is able to provide all port and logistics services to the biggest global companies manufacturing electric cars," Sabah said, adding that the project was in line with Kuwait's Vision 2035 economic diversification plan.

The Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of neighbouring Saudi Arabia, has made huge gains after it invested more than $1 billion in electric carmaker Lucid in 2018.

Lucid Group listed last month after a merger with a blank check company, Churchill Capital Corp IV, in February in a deal that gave the combined company a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion. PIF owns 62.7% of Lucid. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Writing by Lisa Barrington and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LUCID GROUP, INC.
06:47aLUCID : Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers
RE
07/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets' Reddit Stocks in Negative Territory Premarket Frid..
MT
07/27PRESS RELEASE : Encavis Asset Management AG and badenova cooperate in five solar..
DJ
07/26CHURCHILL CAPITAL IV : LUCID GROUP, INC. Material Modification to Rights of Secu..
AQ
07/26CHURCHILL CAPITAL IV : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMAT..
PU
07/26LUCID GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Ac..
AQ
07/26Lucid Group Climbs in Nasdaq Debut Following SPAC Deal Completion
MT
07/26MICHAEL KLEIN : EV maker Lucid rises in Nasdaq debut after merger with Klein-bac..
RE
07/26EV maker Lucid rises in Nasdaq debut after merger with Klein-backed SPAC
RE
07/23CHURCHILL CAPITAL IV : Closes Merger With Lucid Motors; Luxury Electric Vehicle-..
MT
More news
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucid Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Director, Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Sherry House Chief Financial Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Eric Bach Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President-Product
Turqi Alnowaiser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.136.96%38 394
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)43.26%76 069
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.99%28 123
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)25.31%17 116
HAL TRUST28.84%15 255
LIFCO AB (PUBL)60.08%13 311