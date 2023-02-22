Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lucid Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:16:27 2023-02-22 pm EST
9.145 USD   -7.63%
04:06pLucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars in 2023
RE
04:06pLucid Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results, Exceeds Annual Production Guidance With 3,493 Vehicles in Q4 and 7,180 in the Full Year 2022
PR
06:05aLucid Group, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars in 2023

02/22/2023 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Lucid Air electric vehicle is displayed in Scottsdale, Arizona

(Reuters) - Lucid Group Inc said on Wednesday it expects to make at least 10,000 cars this year, as the company looks to capture a larger chunk of the electric-vehicle market amid a price war started by Tesla Inc.

Lucid expects to produce 10,000 to 14,000 of its luxury electric vehicles in 2023, up from 7,180 cars it made last year. Analysts on average expect the company to make 21,815 cars, according to Visible Alpha.

The luxury EV maker's fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts' estimates, as Lucid delivered fewer vehicles than it produced.

Price cuts by the world's most valuable automaker Tesla and Ford Motor Co have made it more difficult for companies such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid to grab share in an industry competing for shrinking consumer wallets.

Lucid's revenue rose to $257.7 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $26.4 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected sales of $302.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss stood at $472.6 million or 28 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.05 billion or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.16% 12.22 Delayed Quote.10.83%
LUCID GROUP, INC. 0.81% 9.98 Delayed Quote.44.95%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -0.31% 19.02 Delayed Quote.9.71%
TESLA, INC. 1.77% 200.86 Delayed Quote.60.23%
All news about LUCID GROUP, INC.
04:06pLucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars in 2023
RE
04:06pLucid Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results, Exceeds Annual Pro..
PR
06:05aLucid Group, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15Factbox-Potential winners and losers from the new U.S. EV charging standards
RE
02/15Tesla to halt some China production for upgrades - Bloomberg News
RE
02/14Saudi Arabia's PIF says U.S. stocks value falls nearly $6 billion in fourth quarter
RE
02/09Lucid Says Clients Will Get $7,500 EV Credit on Purchase of Some Models
MT
02/09Lucid joins Tesla-led EV price war with discounts on some Air models
RE
02/09Lucid Announces $7,500 EV Credit on the Purchase of Select Lucid Air Models
PR
02/06Lucid Group, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 663 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 703 M - -
Net cash 2022 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 092 M 18 092 M -
EV / Sales 2022 27,1x
EV / Sales 2023 8,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucid Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,90 $
Average target price 13,86 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Chief Executive, Technology Officer & Director
Sherry House Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Eric Bach Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President-Product
Sanjay Chandra Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.44.95%18 092
TESLA, INC.60.23%624 499
LI AUTO INC.17.84%23 739
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.9.71%17 572
NIO INC.2.87%16 574
XPENG INC.-4.12%7 900