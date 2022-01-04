Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/04 01:45:20 pm
38.91 USD   -4.94%
01:30pLucid plans to enter European markets this year
RE
12:40pLucid Group Says Expansion to European Markets To Begin This Year
MT
01/03Lucid Group Higher After Citi Resumes Coverage at 'Buy'
DJ
Lucid plans to enter European markets this year

01/04/2022 | 01:30pm EST
Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) begins trading today on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York City

(Reuters) - Lucid Group said on Tuesday it would expand into European markets in 2022, as demand for electric vehicles soar after several countries pledged to end dependence on fossil fuels for mobility.

"Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information," the California-based electric carmaker tweeted.

Reservations for the company's Lucid Air luxury sedan rose to 13,000 in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, reflecting an order book of about $1.3 billion and since then rose to beyond 17,000 when the company reported quarterly results in mid-November.

Lucid had said that it saw significant demand for the car as it ramps up production at their factory in Arizona and was confident of achieving 20,000 units in 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson had said in October 2021 that the launch of the Lucid Air sedan was set to happen in the Middle East and Europe in 2022 and China in 2023.

Last month, the company received a subpoena from the U.S. securities regulator seeking documents related to an investigation into its blank-check deal.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 941 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67 386 M 67 386 M -
EV / Sales 2021 794x
EV / Sales 2022 31,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 861
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucid Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 40,93 $
Average target price 42,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Director, Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Sherry House Chief Financial Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Eric Bach Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President-Product
Turqi Alnowaiser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.7.57%67 386
TESLA, INC.13.53%1 207 482
NIO INC.5.65%53 236
XPENG INC.-0.12%43 050
LI AUTO INC.0.75%32 863
ARRIVAL4.85%5 117