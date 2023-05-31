Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lucid Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:18:04 2023-05-31 pm EDT
7.360 USD   -4.54%
05:15pLucid Group, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock and Corresponding Investment by an Affiliate of PIF for Aggregate Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $3.0 Billion
PR
05:10pLucid to raise about $3 bln from Saudi's PIF, others
RE
04:59pLucid : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock and Corresponding Investment by an Affiliate of PIF for Aggregate Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $3.0 Billion - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lucid to raise about $3 bln from Saudi's PIF, others

05/31/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) begins trading today on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York City

May 31 (Reuters) -

Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc said on Wednesday it was raising about $3 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and others.

Shares of the company were down 7% in extended trading.

In March, an entity related to PIF loaned Lucid about $266 million and roughly the same amount in April 2022, while the government-owned Saudi Industrial Development Fund also loaned the company about $1.4 billion in 2022.

Lucid is among the biggest U.S. investments of Saudi's PIF, which has been tasked with driving the kingdom's ambitious plan to cut its reliance on oil revenue.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.33% 72.09 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
LUCID GROUP, INC. 0.65% 7.76 Delayed Quote.12.88%
SAUDI INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CO. -1.97% 12.94 End-of-day quote.25.15%
TOPIX INDEX -1.32% 2130.63 Delayed Quote.14.14%
WTI -2.86% 67.628 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
All news about LUCID GROUP, INC.
05:15pLucid Group, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock and Corresponding Investmen..
PR
05:10pLucid to raise about $3 bln from Saudi's PIF, others
RE
04:59pLucid : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock and Corresponding Investment by an Affil..
PU
05/25British EV maker Arrival seeks second chance with US EV tax credits
RE
05/16Nomura hires two bankers for transport technology deals
RE
05/10EV maker Rivian takes bold bet with higher-priced vehicles amid heating competition
RE
05/10Lucid losses put Saudi Arabia's EV strategy in the headlamps
RE
05/10Rivian results charge up shares amid EV startup gloom
RE
05/09Industrials Up on Economic, Debt-Limit Debate Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05/09Global markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digi..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 945 M - -
Net income 2023 -2 847 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,80x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 135 M 14 135 M -
EV / Sales 2023 16,3x
EV / Sales 2024 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucid Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,71 $
Average target price 8,72 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Chief Technology Officer
Sherry House Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Sanjay Chandra Vice President-Information Technology
Steven David Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.12.88%14 135
TESLA, INC.63.31%637 577
LI AUTO INC.42.89%28 563
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-19.32%13 968
NIO INC.-24.00%12 372
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC-36.16%7 153
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer