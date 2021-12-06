Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lucid Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

12/06/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces it is investigating Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) to determine whether certain Lucid officers and directors violated securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders. Lucid develops electric vehicle technologies.

Contact us if you would like more information about the alleged wrongdoing by Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is the Subject of an SEC Investigation

Today, Lucid, formerly known as Atieva, Inc., announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the Company's $11.75 billion SPAC merger and has issued a subpoena for documents. Lucid noted in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC that it received a subpoena on December 3, 2021, requesting "the production of certain documents related to an investigation by the SEC" that "appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements."

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) shareholders have legal options. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Lucid Group, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LUCID GROUP, INC.
05:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Investigates Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)
BU
05:30pTech Up As SPACs, Chinese Internet Cos Remain Weak -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03:47pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed; Lucid, Alibaba, ContextLogic, DraftKings Make S..
MT
01:58pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:12pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Lucid Group, Inc. with L..
BU
12:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bounces back
10:10aEV maker Lucid crashes after disclosing SEC subpoena
AQ
09:15aSoftBank shares tumble as China investments sour
RE
08:59a(LCID) ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your Lucid Group Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel R..
PR
08:55aConsumer Stocks Higher Ahead of Monday Opener
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 83,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 941 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77 824 M 77 824 M -
EV / Sales 2021 881x
EV / Sales 2022 35,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 861
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart LUCID GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucid Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 47,27 $
Average target price 44,33 $
Spread / Average Target -6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Director, Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Sherry House Chief Financial Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Eric Bach Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President-Product
Turqi Alnowaiser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.372.23%77 824
TESLA, INC.53.70%1 021 486
NIO INC.-34.04%51 137
XPENG INC.19.40%37 483
LI AUTO INC.17.62%28 961
FISKER INC.20.27%5 219