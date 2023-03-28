Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lucid Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
2023-03-28
7.565 USD   -7.06%
Subject: Difficult News Today - Form 8-K

03/28/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Subject: Difficult News Today

Date: March 28, 2023

Lucid Team,

Earlier today, I announced the difficult decision to reduce our workforce at Lucid. Given evolving business needs and productivity improvements, we are reducing the size of our organization by approximately 18%, which will affect Lucid employees and contractors. This action is aligned with the cost discipline announcement we made in late February when we reported earnings. We are also taking continued steps to manage our costs by reviewing all non-critical spending at this time.

We have been reviewing and implementing several other ways to optimize our cost structure, but unfortunately these measures alone won't achieve our objectives. Consequently, we've made the painful but necessary decision to let some of our talented team members go. We want to ensure that employees whose roles have been impacted receive our full support. We are offering impacted employees a severance package that includes access to career resources, Lucid-paid healthcare coverage continuation, and acceleration of equity to help as much as possible with the transition.

What to Expect

Over the next three days, our goal is to communicate with all employees at Lucid so you know what this plan means for you and your teams.

Our U.S. workforce will see reductions in nearly every organization and level, including executives. As I mentioned, all employees at the company will be advised of their status this week, so please watch for communications. We will send a message to Lucid employees when notifications have been completed. Additionally, VPs of each group, along with people managers, will be scheduling time to discuss what this means for your team over the next couple of days.

Moving Forward

I know this is not easy as these actions create uncertainty. This week and the weeks ahead will be about processing change as we show empathy for colleagues who are departing and as we come together on our path forward. These decisions are designed to position us to be more resilient and agile, thereby strengthening the company for the long-term.

We would not have the best EV on the market without the collective efforts of all of our teams, which is a direct result of your tremendous perseverance, resourcefulness, and teamwork. I want to express my deep personal gratitude to everyone who has contributed up to this point and to the teams that will help advance our mission going forward.

Our mission remains unchanged. We are committed to a more innovative and environmentally sustainable future - designing, building, and delivering the best EVs on the market as we expand globally and develop more exceptional vehicles such as the Gravity SUV, which we plan to launch in 2024. I am confident that we have the most advanced technology, we have the right operational infrastructure and know-how to deliver, and we have a track record of tenacity that will make us stronger.

My focus now, along with our entire leadership team and HR, is to provide all employees with the respect and support they deserve.

Regards,

Peter

Peter Rawlinson | CEO & CTO

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lucid Group Inc. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 20:06:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 344 M - -
Net income 2023 -2 398 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,99x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 894 M 14 894 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,8x
EV / Sales 2024 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 88,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,14 $
Average target price 10,56 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Chief Executive Officer, Director & CTO
Sherry House Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Sanjay Chandra Vice President-Information Technology
Steven David Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.19.18%14 894
TESLA, INC.55.72%606 907
LI AUTO INC.13.77%22 674
NIO INC.-8.41%14 756
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-27.78%12 340
XPENG INC.-2.31%8 325
