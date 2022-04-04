Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lucid Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LCID   US5494981039

LUCID GROUP, INC.

(LCID)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Behalf of Investors

04/04/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Lucid Group, Inc. (“Lucid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LCID) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 28, 2022, Lucid disclosed that it had only delivered approximately 125 EVs in 2021 – 452 less than expected – and would only produce between 12,000 and 14,000 EVs in 2022, despite previous claims that it would produce 20,000. The Company also announced that it would delay the launch of its Lucid Gravity SUV from 2023 to 2024, citing “the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges” as the cause.

On this news, Lucid’s common stock fell $3.99, or 13.8%, to close at $24.99 per share on March 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Lucid securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LUCID GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 307 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 039 M - -
Net cash 2022 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40 587 M 40 587 M -
EV / Sales 2022 30,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 96,2%
Technical analysis trends LUCID GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,55 $
Average target price 34,75 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Rawlinson Director, Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Sherry House Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew N. Liveris Chairman
Eric Bach Chief Engineer & Senior Vice President-Product
Turqi Alnowaiser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCID GROUP, INC.-35.48%40 587
TESLA, INC.2.63%1 120 932
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-55.21%41 822
NIO INC.-30.78%36 196
LI AUTO INC.-15.14%27 681
XPENG INC.-42.00%24 999