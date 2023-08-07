Equities LCID US5494981039
|6.670 USD
|+4.06%
|-15.77%
|-6.15%
LUCID GROUP IN EXPECTS Q4 TO BE OUR LARGEST QUARTER OF THE YEAR…
LUCID GROUP INC CFO SAYS MEXPECT COUPLE OF THOUSAND DOLLARS IN I…
Transcript : Lucid Group, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 07, 2023
Lucid Group's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
Lucid Group, Inc. is a technology and automotive company. The Company is focused on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains and battery systems using its own equipment and factories. It offers its own geographically distributed retail and service locations and through direct-to-consumer online and retail sales. It also boasts a product roadmap of future vehicle programs and technologies. It focuses on in-house technology innovation, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet approach to engineering and design have led to the development of Lucid Air. The Lucid Air is an electric sedan that redefines both the luxury car segment and the electric vehicle space. Lucid Air is manufactured at its greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, Advanced Manufacturing Plant-1. It also owns and operates a vehicle service network comprised of service centers in metropolitan areas and a fleet of mobile service vehicles.
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
OUTPERFORM
11
6.410USD
8.222USD
+28.27%
|-6.15%
|15 045 M $
|+88.13%
|15 816 M $
|-18.46%
|8 947 M $
|+53.64%
|6 716 M $
|+31.74%
|23 728 M $
|+52.00%
|26 181 M $
|-18.16%
|2 008 M $
|+10.65%
|1 949 M $
|-0.10%
|485 M $
|-53.74%
|379 M $