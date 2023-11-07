Lucid Group, Inc. is a technology and automotive company. The Company is focused on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains and battery systems using its own equipment and factories. It offers its own geographically distributed retail and service locations and through direct-to-consumer online and retail sales. It also boasts a product roadmap of future vehicle programs and technologies. It focuses on in-house technology innovation, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet approach to engineering and design have led to the development of Lucid Air. The Lucid Air is an electric sedan that redefines both the luxury car segment and the electric vehicle space. Lucid Air is manufactured at its greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, Advanced Manufacturing Plant-1. It also owns and operates a vehicle service network comprised of service centers in metropolitan areas and a fleet of mobile service vehicles.