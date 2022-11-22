Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lucira Health, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    LHDX   US54948U1051

LUCIRA HEALTH, INC.

(LHDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
0.4800 USD   +15.72%
04:29pLucira Health : FDA Gives EUA for Combination Covid-19 and Flu Test at Point-of-Care
DJ
04:23pLucira Health Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 and Flu Test
MT
04:03pLucira Health Announces FDA Authorization of Combination COVID-19 & Flu Test at Point-of-Care
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lucira Health : FDA Gives EUA for Combination Covid-19 and Flu Test at Point-of-Care

11/22/2022 | 04:29pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Lucira Health, Inc. on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Lucira Covid-19 & Flu Test, for point-of-care use.

The combination test uses a single nasal swab and can deliver a positive result in as few as 11 minutes, and negative results within 30 minutes, the medical technology company said.

Erik Engelson, the president and chief executive of Lucira Health, said, "the Northern Hemisphere is already experiencing a challenging season due to the unprecedented co-circulation of Covid-19, flu and RSV." He added "Clinicians can now facilitate simultaneous rapid testing at a mass scale to get patients on the path to recovery quickly."


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1628ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 186 M - -
Net income 2022 -154 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,8 M 16,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart LUCIRA HEALTH, INC.
Lucira Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LUCIRA HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik T. Engelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel George Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debkishore Mitra Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tony Allen Chief Operations Officer
Steve Tablak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCIRA HEALTH, INC.-95.18%17
BIOMÉRIEUX-22.59%11 726
DIASORIN S.P.A.-20.72%7 259
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.12.80%5 682
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.11.04%5 196
10X GENOMICS, INC.-76.30%4 041