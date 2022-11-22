Lucira Health : FDA Gives EUA for Combination Covid-19 and Flu Test at Point-of-Care

By Stephen Nakrosis

Lucira Health, Inc. on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Lucira Covid-19 & Flu Test, for point-of-care use.

The combination test uses a single nasal swab and can deliver a positive result in as few as 11 minutes, and negative results within 30 minutes, the medical technology company said.

Erik Engelson, the president and chief executive of Lucira Health, said, "the Northern Hemisphere is already experiencing a challenging season due to the unprecedented co-circulation of Covid-19, flu and RSV." He added "Clinicians can now facilitate simultaneous rapid testing at a mass scale to get patients on the path to recovery quickly."

11-22-22 1628ET