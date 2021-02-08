Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Luckin Coffee Inc.    LKNCY

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

(LKNCY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 02/05 03:59:59 pm
7.05 USD   -45.01%
02/07LUCKIN COFFEE : Statement from Luckin Coffee on Court Approval of SEC Settlement
PU
02/07Embattled Luckin Coffee Files for Bankruptcy in New York
MT
02/05LUCKIN COFFEE : JPL Statement on Chapter 15 Petition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luckin Coffee : Statement from Luckin Coffee on Court Approval of SEC Settlement

02/08/2021 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On December 16, 2020, Luckin Coffee announced that it had reached a settlement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') regarding the SEC's investigation of fabricated transactions perpetrated by certain former executives and employees. At that time, Luckin Coffee noted that the proposed settlement was subject to approval from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the 'Court').

Luckin Coffee is pleased to announce that the settlement received the necessary approval from the Court on February 4, 2021, representing another positive step forward in the Company's ongoing efforts to remediate the issues arising from the previously reported fabricated transactions.

All Luckin Coffee stores are open for business, offering products with high quality, affordability and convenience to its customers in China. The Company continues to meet its trade obligations in the ordinary course of business, including paying suppliers, vendors and employees.

Disclaimer

Luckin Coffee Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 06:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
02/07LUCKIN COFFEE : Statement from Luckin Coffee on Court Approval of SEC Settlement
PU
02/07Embattled Luckin Coffee Files for Bankruptcy in New York
MT
02/05LUCKIN COFFEE : JPL Statement on Chapter 15 Petition
PU
02/05LUCKIN COFFEE : China's Luckin Coffee files for bankruptcy protection
AQ
02/04China's Luckin Coffee seeks U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection
RE
02/04Luckin Coffee's Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its C..
GL
01/29LUCKIN COFFEE : Statement from Luckin Coffee Regarding Second JPL Report to the ..
PU
01/19Embattled Luckin Coffee Launches Franchise Program
MT
01/18LUCKIN COFFEE : Statement from Luckin Coffee
PU
01/07MARKET CHATTER : Luckin Coffee Executives Push for CEO's Termination After Accou..
MT
More news
Chart LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Duration : Period :
Luckin Coffee Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jin Yi Guo Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Senior VP
Reinout Hendrik Schakel Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Yuen Chong Wai Independent Director
Yang Cha Independent Director
Feng Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUCKIN COFFEE INC.-17.06%1 785
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.81%39 742
SYSCO CORPORATION3.80%39 343
TESCO PLC6.48%32 925
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.04%29 683
AEON CO., LTD.-0.47%27 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ