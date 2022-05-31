Luckin Coffee : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Transcript

MAY 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT, Q1 2022 Luckin Coffee Inc Earnings Call

Bill Zima ICR - Managing Director

Jinyi Guo Luckin Coffee Inc. - Chairman and CEO

Reinout Schakel Luckin Coffee Inc. - CFO and CSO

Shan (Sam) Jiang Luckin Coffee Inc. - SVP

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call, the company's first Investor Conference Call in two years. Luckin Coffee announced its first quarter 2022 financial results earlier today. A press release is now available on the company's IR website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

Today, you will hear from Jinyi Guo, Chairman and CEO of Luckin Coffee, Reinout Schakel, CFO and CSO of the company and Shan Jiang, Senior Vice President. Due to time constraints, we will not have a Q&A session on this call.

We will be referring to a slide presentation on today's call, which can be found via a conference call webcast link as well as on the company's IR website. Again, the IR website link is investor.lkcoffee.com.

During today's call, Dr. Guo will speak in Chinese and his comments will be translated into English. With that said, I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Jinyi Guo, Chairman and CEO of Luckin Coffee. Please go ahead.

Jinyi Guo Luckin Coffee Inc. - Chairman and CEO

(interpreted) Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call. Thank you for your ongoing interest and support of Luckin Coffee.

I'm Jinyi Guo, the Chairman and CEO of Luckin Coffee. In Chinese, my name is easy to remember. "Jin" is from the Chinese idiom (Spoken in Foreign Language) which means to be cautious in word and action. "Yi" is from the Chinese idiom (Spoken in Foreign Language), which means consistent in deed as well as in word. I obtained a PhD in Transportation Planning and Management from Beijing Jiaotong University, and I have worked for many years in scientific research, government and business. My personal hobbies include running and coffee, and it is from my love for coffee that drove me to join Luckin Coffee in 2017. I was originally responsible for product R&D and helped Luckin Coffee build the first-generation framework system of product R&D. In May 2020, during the difficult and challenging time right after our disclosure of the fabricated transactions, I was appointed by the Board as CEO of Luckin Coffee. Two months later, I was elected to become the Chairman of the Board.

The past two years have been a great challenge for both me personally and the company. Thanks to all of our united and dedicated employees as well as our loyal and enthusiastic consumers, we were able to "rise from the ashes". This is the first time we have held a conference call in the past two years and we have a lot of information to share. Therefore, due to certain constraints, we [will] (corrected

