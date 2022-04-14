Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Luckin Coffee Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKNCY   US54951L1098

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

(LKNCY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/13 03:59:59 pm EDT
9.460 USD   -0.53%
08:36aLUCKIN COFFEE : Letter of CZD dated April 14, 2022 regarding change in independent registered public accounting firm - Form 6-K
PU
08:33aLuckin Coffee Announces the Appointment of BDO as Independent Auditor
GL
07:06aLuckin Coffee Files Audited Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2021
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luckin Coffee : Letter of CZD dated April 14, 2022 regarding change in independent registered public accounting firm - Form 6-K

04/14/2022 | 08:36am EDT
April 14, 2022

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Commissioners:

We have read the statements made by Luckin Coffee Inc. (the "Company") relating to the change in the Company's certifying accountants to be furnished on Form 6-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission. We agree with the statements concerning our firm therein. We are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements of the Company contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Centurion ZD CPA & Co.

Centurion ZD CPA & Co.

Disclaimer

Luckin Coffee Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 12:35:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
