Luckin Coffee : Letter of CZD dated April 14, 2022 regarding change in independent registered public accounting firm - Form 6-K

April 14, 2022
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
Commissioners:
We have read the statements made by Luckin Coffee Inc. (the "Company") relating to the change in the Company's certifying accountants to be furnished on Form 6-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission. We agree with the statements concerning our firm therein. We are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements of the Company contained therein.
Very truly yours,
|
/s/ Centurion ZD CPA & Co.
|
Centurion ZD CPA & Co.
Disclaimer
Luckin Coffee Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 12:35:13 UTC.