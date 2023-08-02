Luckin Coffee, Inc. Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript Tuesday, August 1, 2023 / 8:00 AM ET.

Luckin Coffee Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 PARTICIPANTS Jinyi Guo Chairman and CEO, Luckin Coffee An Jing CFO, Luckin Coffee Alicia Guo Investor Relations Director, Luckin Coffee

Alicia Guo Investor Relations Director, Luckin Coffee Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Luckin Coffee announced its second quarter 2023 financial results earlier today. Today, you will hear from Dr. Guo Jinyi, Chairman and CEO of Luckin Coffee, and Ms. An Jing, CFO of Luckin Coffee. After the Company's prepared remarks, the management team will conduct a question-and-answer session based on questions submitted via the Company's webcast.

During today's call, the Company will be making some forward-looking statements regarding future events and results. Statements that are not historical facts including, but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the company's filings with the SEC.

Luckin Coffee Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 With respect to any non-GAAP measures discussed during the call today, the accompanying reconciliation information related to those measures can be found in the earnings press release issued earlier. During today's call, Dr. Guo will speak in Chinese, and his comments will be translated into English. Now I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Guo Jinyi, Chairman and CEO of Luckin Coffee. Dr. Guo, please go ahead. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jinyi Guo Chairman and CEO, Luckin Coffee (Translated) Hello everyone, welcome to today's earnings conference call, and thank you for continuing to support Luckin Coffee. I am the Chairman and CEO, Guo Jinyi. In the second quarter of this year, in the face of an increasingly competitive market environment, we continued to achieve high revenue and profit growth by virtue of our unique business model, operational efficiency and scale advantage. During the second quarter, we reached a major milestone of surpassing ten thousand stores in China, making us the first coffee chain brand in China with more than ten thousand stores. To commemorate this achievement, we launched a new brand concept called "Luck in Hand". Additionally, as a token of our appreciation to the continuing support of our customers, we initiated the "ten thousandth store celebration event" promotion, offering discounted high-quality coffee to millions of consumers to enjoy one cup of coffee for just RMB9.9 each week. The promotional campaign has been well received by consumers. Through this initiative, consumers can enjoy high-quality coffee at a more favorable price, which has not only increased our customers' understanding and appreciation of coffee, but also has enabled us to expand our market share and strengthen our brand influence. Our achievements today would not have been possible without the support of our millions of customers. Therefore, we have decided to extend the RMB9.9 promotional campaign for at least two years, as a way to reward our customers for their loyalty. We hope that this campaign will accelerate the increase in our market share and promote the continuous development of the coffee market in China. Specifically, with our business scale advantage, our second quarter revenue and profits reached new highs. We achieved total net revenues of RMB6.2 billion, representing an 88.0% year-on-year growth. Our operating profit margin was 18.9%, and our profit margin for self-operated stores was 29.1%, with a same-store sales growth rate of 20.8%. In addition, there were 1,485 net new store openings in the second quarter, bringing the 2

Luckin Coffee Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 total number of stores to 10,836, and the number of cumulative transacting customers has surpassed 170 million, while the number of average monthly transacting customers reached 43.07 million in the second quarter. Our CFO An Jing will provide further details on the financials later. Reaching the 10,000 stores milestone would not have been possible without the collective efforts of our 50,000 Luckin Coffee employees. With growth comes greater social responsibility, so as our business grows at a rapid pace, we remain committed to increasing our investments in sustainable development. On May 15, 2023, we joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). As the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, the UNGC has more than 20,000 businesses and other stakeholders from 170 countries around the world. In the future, we will work with UNGC members around the world to uphold the Ten Principles of the Global Compact and contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through our cooperation and partnership with the UNGC. To this end, we will deeply integrate the principles of sustainable development into our operations and management, maintain a strong focus on social responsibility and continuously optimize our sustainable development strategy. We will take advantage of digital technology and continue to increase our investments in the three strategic directions of sustainable business model, sustainable value chain and sustainable social ecology, which can help integrate sustainability into our business and drive the long-term development of the business, and enhance our influence in sustainable development. In the second quarter, we became the first coffee chain in China to surpass ten thousand stores, and we remain committed to continuing our rapid growth. As of the end of the second quarter, we had 10,829 stores in China, with 7,181 self-operated stores and 3,648 partnership stores. As competition intensifies in the Chinese coffee market with the influx of more brands, we will continue to expand our presence in top-tier cities and accelerate our penetration into new markets through our partnership model. In terms of overseas markets, as of the end of the second quarter, we reached a total of seven stores in Singapore, adding five new stores on top of the two stores that opened during the first quarter, and we are excited about the performance of those stores. We will continue to expand our presence in international markets, so that more consumers around the world can enjoy Luckin Coffee's high-quality coffee. During the "Ten thousandth store" opening event, we introduced a new brand proposition "Luck in hand." We believe that luck does not come by chance, but rather, it is achieved through steadfastness and hard work. 3