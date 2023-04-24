Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Luckin Coffee Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LKNCY   US54951L1098

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

(LKNCY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
24.41 USD   -1.57%
Luckin Coffee to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 1, 2023

04/24/2023 | 08:03am EDT
BEIJING, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the U.S. market open on Monday, May 1, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:+1-888-317-6003
International:+1-412-317-6061
Mainland China Toll Free:400-120-6115
Hong Kong Toll Free:800-963-976
Conference ID:1374267
  

Luckin Coffee management will answer a selection of questions from the submission list during the earnings call on May 1, 2023 at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Starting today, all shareholders will be able to submit questions to the management by visiting https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ndO0ujkZ. After registration, there will be an “Ask a Question” section on the bottom of the screen. For the earnings conference call, the management will only field investor questions that are submitted via this link prior to and during the earnings call. The Q&A platform will be open from today through the May 1st earnings call.

The replay will be accessible through May 8, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:+1-877-344-7529
International:+1-412-317-0088
Access Code:5144298
  

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations:
Luckin Coffee IR
Email: ir@lkcoffee.com

Bill Zima / Michael Bowen
ICR, Inc.
Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:
Luckin Coffee PR
Email: pr@lkcoffee.com

Ed Trissel / Jack Kelleher
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Phone: 212 355 4449


