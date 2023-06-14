Lucky Core Industries : Ballot paper and provision of electronic voting

LCI EOGM AD SIZE 54X4 ENGLISH 13-06-23

LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Ballot paper for voting through the post for the poll to be held at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Lucky Core Industries Limited scheduled on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM at 5 West Wharf, Karachi, and through video conferencing.

Contact Details of the Chairman at which the duly filled-in ballot paper may be sent:

Address: The Chairman, Lucky Core Industries Limited, 5 West Wharf, Karachi. Attention to the Company Secretary

Email address: generalmeetings@luckycore.com

Name of shareholder/joint shareholders

Registered Address

Number of shares held and folio number

CNIC Number (copy to be attached)

Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following Special Businesses through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolutions by placing a tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below:

S. No No. of ordinary I/We assent to I/We dissent to Nature and Description of Resolutions shares for which the Resolutions the Resolutions votes cast (FOR) (AGAINST)

1. Agenda No. 1 - Increase of authorized share capital of the Company in accordance with Section 85(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2017:

"RESOLVED THAT the authorized share capital of Lucky Core Industries Limited (the 'Company') be increased from PKR 1 5 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 d i v i d e d i n t o 1,500,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each to PKR 45,000,000,000 divided into 4,500,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each by the creation of 3,000,000,000 additional ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company be amended, as required, to give eﬀect to the aforementioned resolution and for this purpose to change the authorized share capital of the Company wherever appearing in these documents from PKR 1 5 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 d i v i d e d i n t o 1,500,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each to PKR 45,000,000,000 divided into 4,500,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the new ordinary shares when issued shall carry equal voting rights and rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in all respects and matters in compliance with the provisions of the Section 85(2) of the Companies Act, 2017.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Mr. Asif Jooma, Chief Executive, Mr. Atif Aboobukar, Chief Financial Oﬃcer, and/or Ms. Laila Bhatia Bawany, Chief Legal Oﬃcer, and Company Secretary, singly or jointly, be and are hereby authorized to prepare, ﬁnalize, execute and ﬁle all necessary documents, and take all necessary steps and to do all such acts, deeds, and things for and on behalf of, and in the name of the Company, as may be necessary or required as they may think ﬁt for or in connection with or incidental for the purposes of the abovementioned resolutions, as well as carry out any other act or step which may be ancillary and/or incidental to, and necessary to fully achieve the objects of the aforesaid resolutions, including without limitation, ﬁling of requisite documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan."

2. Agenda No. 2 - Alteration in the Articles of Association of the Company in accordance with Section 38 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2017:

"RESOLVED THAT the Article 128 of the existing Articles of Association of the Company be substituted to read as follows:

"The Board of Directors may resolve that any moneys, investments, or other assets forming part of the undivided proﬁts of the Company standing to the credit of the Reserve Fund referred to in Article 135 or in the hands of the Company and available for dividend (or representing premiums received on the issue of shares and standing to the credit of the share premium account) be capitalized and distributed amongst such of the members as would be entitled to receive the same if distributed by way of dividend and in the same proportion on the footing that they become entitled thereto as capital and that all or any part of such fund is applied on behalf of such members in paying up in full any unissued shares, debentures, debenture-stock or other security of the Company, which shall be distributed accordingly."

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Mr. Asif Jooma, Chief Executive, Mr. Atif

Aboobukar, Chief Financial Oﬃcer, and/or

Ms. Laila Bhatia Bawany, Chief Legal

Oﬃcer, and Company Secretary, singly or jointly, be and are hereby authorized to prepare, ﬁnalize, execute and ﬁle all necessary documents, and take all necessary steps and to do all such acts, deeds, and things for and on behalf of, and in the name of the Company, as may be necessary or required as they may think ﬁt for or in connection with or incidental for the purposes of the abovementioned resolution, as well as carry out any other act or step which may be ancillary and/or incidental to, and necessary to fully achieve the objects of the aforesaid resolution, including without limitation, ﬁling of requisite documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan."

Shareholder(s)/proxy holder Signature/Authorized Signatory

Date:

NOTES: