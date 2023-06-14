Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Lucky Core Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCI   PK0003101018

LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(LCI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
581.15 PKR   -0.54%
06:33aLucky Core Industries : Ballot paper and provision of electronic voting
PU
04/28Lucky Core Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/19Lucky Core Industries : Publication of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lucky Core Industries : Ballot paper and provision of electronic voting

06/14/2023 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LCI EOGM AD SIZE 54X4 ENGLISH

13-06-23

LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Ballot paper for voting through the post for the poll to be held at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Lucky Core Industries Limited scheduled on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM at 5 West Wharf, Karachi, and through video conferencing.

Contact Details of the Chairman at which the duly filled-in ballot paper may be sent:

Address: The Chairman, Lucky Core Industries Limited, 5 West Wharf, Karachi. Attention to the Company Secretary

Email address: generalmeetings@luckycore.com

Name of shareholder/joint shareholders

Registered Address

Number of shares held and folio number

CNIC Number (copy to be attached)

Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following Special Businesses through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolutions by placing a tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below:

S. No

No. of ordinary

I/We assent to

I/We dissent to

Nature and Description of Resolutions shares for which

the Resolutions

the Resolutions

votes cast

(FOR)

(AGAINST)

1. Agenda No. 1 - Increase of authorized share capital of the Company in accordance with Section 85(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2017:

"RESOLVED THAT the authorized share capital of Lucky Core Industries Limited (the 'Company') be increased from PKR 1 5 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 d i v i d e d i n t o 1,500,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each to PKR 45,000,000,000 divided into 4,500,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each by the creation of 3,000,000,000 additional ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company be amended, as required, to give eﬀect to the aforementioned resolution and for this purpose to change the authorized share capital of the Company wherever appearing in these documents from PKR 1 5 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 d i v i d e d i n t o 1,500,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each to PKR 45,000,000,000 divided into 4,500,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the new ordinary shares when issued shall carry equal voting rights and rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in all respects and matters in compliance with the provisions of the Section 85(2) of the Companies Act, 2017.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Mr. Asif Jooma, Chief Executive, Mr. Atif Aboobukar, Chief Financial Oﬃcer, and/or Ms. Laila Bhatia Bawany, Chief Legal Oﬃcer, and Company Secretary, singly or jointly, be and are hereby authorized to prepare, ﬁnalize, execute and ﬁle all necessary documents, and take all necessary steps and to do all such acts, deeds, and things for and on behalf of, and in the name of the Company, as may be necessary or required as they may think ﬁt for or in connection with or incidental for the purposes of the abovementioned resolutions, as well as carry out any other act or step which may be ancillary and/or incidental to, and necessary to fully achieve the objects of the aforesaid resolutions, including without limitation, ﬁling of requisite documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan."

2. Agenda No. 2 - Alteration in the Articles of Association of the Company in accordance with Section 38 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2017:

"RESOLVED THAT the Article 128 of the existing Articles of Association of the Company be substituted to read as follows:

"The Board of Directors may resolve that any moneys, investments, or other assets forming part of the undivided proﬁts of the Company standing to the credit of the Reserve Fund referred to in Article 135 or in the hands of the Company and available for dividend (or representing premiums received on the issue of shares and standing to the credit of the share premium account) be capitalized and distributed amongst such of the members as would be entitled to receive the same if distributed by way of dividend and in the same proportion on the footing that they become entitled thereto as capital and that all or any part of such fund is applied on behalf of such members in paying up in full any unissued shares, debentures, debenture-stock or other security of the Company, which shall be distributed accordingly."

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Mr. Asif Jooma, Chief Executive, Mr. Atif

Aboobukar, Chief Financial Oﬃcer, and/or

Ms. Laila Bhatia Bawany, Chief Legal

Oﬃcer, and Company Secretary, singly or jointly, be and are hereby authorized to prepare, ﬁnalize, execute and ﬁle all necessary documents, and take all necessary steps and to do all such acts, deeds, and things for and on behalf of, and in the name of the Company, as may be necessary or required as they may think ﬁt for or in connection with or incidental for the purposes of the abovementioned resolution, as well as carry out any other act or step which may be ancillary and/or incidental to, and necessary to fully achieve the objects of the aforesaid resolution, including without limitation, ﬁling of requisite documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan."

Shareholder(s)/proxy holder Signature/Authorized Signatory

Date:

NOTES:

  1. Duly filled postal ballot should be sent to the Chairman at 5 West Wharf, Karachi or through email at generalmeetings@luckycore.com
  2. Copy of the CNIC should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
  3. Postal ballot forms should reach the Chairman of the meeting on or before Wednesday, June 21, 2023, up till 5 pm. Any postal ballot received after this date and time, will not be considered for voting.
  4. Signature on the postal ballot should match the signature on CNIC.
  5. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, or overwritten ballot paper will be rejected.
  6. Ballot paper has also been placed at the website of the Company at www.luckycore.com. Members may download the ballot paper from the website or use the original/photocopy published in the newspaper.

LCI EOGM AD SIZE 54X4 URDU

13-06-23

5

10

2023

22

5

generalmeetings@luckycore.com

/

/

/

/

:

1

1 0

1 5 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0

45,000,000,000

1,500,000,000

4,500,000,000

10

3,000,000,000

10

15,000,000,000

45,000,000,000

1,500,000,000

4,500,000,000

10

85(2)

2017

2

128

135

Capitalise

Proportion

Accordingly

generalmeetings@luckycore.com

5

1

2

5

2023

21

3

4

5

www.luckycore.com

6

Disclaimer

Lucky Core Industries Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 10:32:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
06:33aLucky Core Industries : Ballot paper and provision of electronic voting
PU
04/28Lucky Core Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
04/19Lucky Core Industries : Publication of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
04/18Lucky Core Industries : Board Meeting
PU
02/13Lucky Core Industries : Transmission of quarterly report for the period ended December 31,..
PU
01/26Lucky Core Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
01/18Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (TSE:2264) complet..
CI
01/17Lotte Chemical Sells Pakistani Subsidiary for 192.4 Billion Won to Lucky Core Industrie..
MT
2022Lucky Core Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
2022Luye Pharma Enters Local Seroquel® Distribution and Marketing Partnership with ICI Paki..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,22x
Yield 2023 3,44%
Capitalization 53 674 M 187 M 187 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,6%
Chart LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lucky Core Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 581,15 PKR
Average target price 882,60 PKR
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Asif Jooma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Atif Aboobukar Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad S. M. Y. Tabba Chairman
Usman Nawaz Manager-Corporate Compliance
Farrukh Rasheed GM-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.55%187
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD46.32%68 399
BASF SE0.82%45 151
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.59%32 485
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED5.35%16 604
BRENNTAG SE24.18%12 340
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer