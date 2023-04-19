Advanced search
    LCI   PK0003101018

LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(LCI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
531.60 PKR   -1.56%
Lucky Core Industries : Publication of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
04/18Lucky Core Industries : Board Meeting
PU
02/13Lucky Core Industries : Transmission of quarterly report for the period ended December 31, 2022
PU
Lucky Core Industries : Publication of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

04/19/2023 | 01:40am EDT
The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

April 19, 2023

LCI/ComSec/21/2023

Dear Sir,

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Enclosed please find the newspaper publications of Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Lucky Core Industries Limited published today i.e., April 19, 2023, in the following daily newspapers:

  1. Business Recorder (English); and
  2. Roznama Dunya (Urdu)

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

Laila Bhatia Bawany

Company Secretary

Encl: As above.

  1. The Commissioner Company Law Division
    Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
    Director / HOD
    Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
    NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

Disclaimer

Lucky Core Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
