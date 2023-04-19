Lucky Core Industries : Publication of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

April 19, 2023

LCI/ComSec/21/2023

Dear Sir,

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Enclosed please find the newspaper publications of Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Lucky Core Industries Limited published today i.e., April 19, 2023, in the following daily newspapers:

Business Recorder (English); and Roznama Dunya (Urdu)

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

Laila Bhatia Bawany

Company Secretary

Encl: As above.