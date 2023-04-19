Lucky Core Industries : Publication of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
April 19, 2023
LCI/ComSec/21/2023
Dear Sir,
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF LUCKY CORE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Enclosed please find the newspaper publications of Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Lucky Core Industries Limited published today i.e., April 19, 2023, in the following daily newspapers:
-
Business Recorder (English); and
-
Roznama Dunya (Urdu)
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Sincerely,
Laila Bhatia Bawany
Company Secretary
Encl: As above.
-
The Commissioner Company Law Division
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
Director / HOD
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
