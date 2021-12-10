Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Lucky Minerals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKY   CA5495464060

LUCKY MINERALS INC.

(LKY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LUCKY MINERALS : ANNOUNCES AGM RESULTS

12/10/2021 | 08:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia, December 9, 2021 - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LKY, OTC: LKMNF, FRA: LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") that was held on December 8, 2021. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on November 16, 2021 (the "Information Circular").

At the Meeting the shareholders:

a) Received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (with the comparative statements relating to the previous fiscal period) together with the report of the auditors thereon.

b) Set the number of Directors at five (5) for the ensuing year and approved the appointment of the following persons as Directors to serve until the next annual meeting of the shareholders: François Perron, Robert Rosner, Blake Hylands, Shaun Dykes and Roy McDowall.

c) Approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to set their remuneration.

d) Approved the Company's 10% Rolling Incentive Stock Option Plan

About Lucky Minerals Inc.

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property. The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"François Perron"

Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting François Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Or by contacting:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of

numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements unless required by Canadian securities law.

Disclaimer

Lucky Minerals Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 01:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUCKY MINERALS INC.
12/10LUCKY MINERALS : Announces agm results
PU
12/03LUCKY MINERALS : TO PARTICIPATE IN RENMARK'S VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON DECEMBER ..
PU
12/03Lucky Minerals Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V, December 6 - 8 2021
AQ
12/02LUCKY MINERALS : to Present at Virtual Investor Day V – December 6 - 8 2021
PU
12/02Lucky Minerals Inc. Receives Sample Assay Results from Its Ongoing Work at the Wayka Ep..
CI
12/01Lucky Minerals Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021
NE
11/19Lucky minerals inc. - trench t-14 averages 8.02 gt gold across 9 metres
AQ
11/18LUCKY MINERALS : Trench t-14 averages 8.02 g/t gold across 9 metres
PU
11/09Lucky Minerals Inc Announces It Has Received Sample Assay Results from Its Ongoing Work..
CI
11/09Lucky minerals to participate in renmark's virtual non-deal roadshow series
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,03 M -2,38 M -2,38 M
Net Debt 2020 1,01 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 7,94 M 7,93 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart LUCKY MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Lucky Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
François Perron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeannine P. M. Webb Chief Financial Officer
Robert W. Rosner Director & Executive Vice President-Operations
Shaun Methven Dykes Independent Director
Blake Hylands Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCKY MINERALS INC.-23.81%8
BHP GROUP-5.82%144 175
RIO TINTO PLC-12.71%103 965
GLENCORE PLC58.33%63 817
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.62%47 867
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.37%34 381