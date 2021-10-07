LUCKY MINERALS : EXPANDS MINERALIZATION AT SURFACE NEAR TRENCH T-1 AND ENGAGES RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS INC.

QA/QC Protocols

All exploration work is completed following QA/QC protocols and include the insertion of a coarse blank, a standard and duplicate sample on every batch of 25 samples.

Samples are being submitted approximately every two weeks to ALS Chemex Labs in Quito for preparation work, and the analytical work is completed at their lab facility in Lima, Peru. ALS Chemex is an ISO certified and accredited laboratory. Results will be released as they are received.

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

In addition to the exploration update above, the Companyis pleased to announce that it has entered into a retail investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Renmark Financial Communications Inc.("Renmark"), with respect to Renmark providing investor relations services to the Company. As part of the Agreement, Renmark will provide investor relations correspondence and telecommunications, and corporate development services to the Company. As consideration for the investor relations services to be provided by Renmark, the Company has agreed to pay to Renmark a fee of up to CAD$8,000 per month, plus reimbursement of all reasonable expenses.

The Agreement is for a 6-month period starting October 1, 2021 and ending March 31, 2022, and shall continue monthly thereafter, unless otherwise terminated pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, or extended by mutual agreement of the Company and Renmark.

Renmark is a full-service investor relations firm representing small, medium and large cap public companies. Mr. Henri Perron, an officer of Renmark, who will be providing the services to the Company is the brother of Mr. François Perron, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Renmark does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Lucky Minerals Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

Covid-19 Safety Protocols

Lucky has strict rules in place for all workers arriving to and from field sites. All personnel are tested upon arriving and leaving and are tested every two weeks. All personnel are housed in separate and private accommodations and are isolated from the community.

Qualified Person

Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc.A., P.Geo., Lucky's Exploration Manager and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Fortuna Project for Lucky Minerals and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

