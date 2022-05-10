TRENCHING CONTINUES AT WAYKA: A ONE-METRE-WIDE MAGNETITE LENS RETURNS 7.81 G/T GOLD

Francois Perron, CEO stated, "Field work continues to add information about the alteration systems at Wayka. The upcoming drilling campaign, slated to begin in June, will start to expand this knowledge to depth as we follow up our trenches in the Discovery Zone. Hopefully by understanding the intensity of alteration in all of these structures we will better understand how to direct our exploration efforts towards higher potential areas. The new sample from a magnetite vein located 1 km east of our current trenching efforts adds a new avenue of exploration as this type of mineralization is distinct from what we have encountered thus far.

Wayka - Next Steps

Mobilization for drilling campaign (underway)

Drilling (June)

Trenching (ongoing)

Prospecting in other areas to deepen our understanding of overall Wayka area (ongoing).



QA/QC Protocols

All exploration work is completed following QA/QC protocols and include the insertion of a coarse blank, a standard and duplicate sample on every batch of 25 samples.

Samples are submitted to ALS Chemex Labs in Quito for preparation work, and the analytical work is completed at their lab facility in Lima, Peru. ALS Chemex is an ISO certified and accredited laboratory.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Francois Perron"Chief Executive Officer

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

Covid-19 Safety Protocols

Lucky has strict rules in place for all workers arriving to and from field sites. All personnel are tested upon arriving and leaving and are tested every two weeks. All personnel are following COVID protocols with permanent disinfection procedures in place and are following correspondent social distancing while being isolated from the surrounding communities.

Qualified Person

Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc.A., P.Geo., Lucky's Exploration Manager and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration

program at the Fortuna Project for Lucky Minerals and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting François Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.



Or by contacting:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Kerry Schacter: kschacter@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com

