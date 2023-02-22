WestPark Capital Announces Closing of $7.5 Million IPO for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI)

WestPark Capital, a Los Angeles based international investment bank and securities firm announced today the closing of an initial public offering for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc., an early-stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry. The offering consisted of 1,875,000 common shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million before deducting offering expenses. Lucy’s common shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “LSDI”, and commenced trading on February 9, 2023.

WestPark Capital was the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-262296) relating to the common shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on February 8, 2023. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or from WestPark Capital, Inc., 1800 Century Park East, Suite 220, Los Angeles, CA 90067, by phone at (310) 843-9300, or by email at syndicate@wpcapital.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

