  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LSDI   CA54960E1043

LUCY SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY INC.

(LSDI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-21 pm EST
2.430 USD   -16.21%
WestPark Capital Announces Closing of $7.5 Million IPO for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI)

02/22/2023 | 09:11am EST
WestPark Capital, a Los Angeles based international investment bank and securities firm announced today the closing of an initial public offering for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc., an early-stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry. The offering consisted of 1,875,000 common shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million before deducting offering expenses. Lucy’s common shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “LSDI”, and commenced trading on February 9, 2023.

WestPark Capital was the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-262296) relating to the common shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on February 8, 2023. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or from WestPark Capital, Inc., 1800 Century Park East, Suite 220, Los Angeles, CA 90067, by phone at (310) 843-9300, or by email at syndicate@wpcapital.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About WestPark Capital, Inc.

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, ATM, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at info@wpcapital.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,86 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,0 M 39,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,7%
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher McElvany President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Zasitko Chief Financial Officer
Richard D. Nanula Executive Chairman
Assad J. Kazeminy Chief Scientific Officer
Paul Abramowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUCY SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY INC.0.00%39
CSL LIMITED3.71%98 930
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.56%43 739
BIOGEN INC.0.53%39 290
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-6.35%30 213
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.4.13%21 285