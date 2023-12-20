EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.12.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 18, 2024

Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/zwischenberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 18, 2024

Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports



