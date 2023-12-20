EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 18, 2024
Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 18, 2024
Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports
