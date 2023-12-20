EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 18, 2024
Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/zwischenberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 18, 2024
Address: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports

Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de

 
