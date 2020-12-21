DGAP-AFR : Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2020-12-21 / 12:27 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: *Report Type: Annual financial report of the group* Language: German Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021 Address: http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikati onen/geschaeftsberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021 Address: http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-public ations/annual-reports *Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)* Language: German Date of disclosure: July 22, 2021 Address: http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikati onen/zwischenberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: July 22, 2021 Address: http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-public ations/quarterly-reports 2020-12-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG Marienplatz 11 80331 München Germany Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de End of News DGAP News Service 1156649 2020-12-21

