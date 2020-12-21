DGAP-AFR : Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ludwig Beck am
Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Preliminary announcement on the
disclosure of financial statements
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement
of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117
of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2020-12-21 / 12:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed:
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021
Address:
http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikati
onen/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021
Address:
http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-public
ations/annual-reports
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 22, 2021
Address:
http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikati
onen/zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 22, 2021
Address:
http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-public
ations/quarterly-reports
Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
