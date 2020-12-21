Log in
LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG

(ECK)
DGAP-AFR : Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12/21/2020 | 06:28am EST
 DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ludwig Beck am 
Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Preliminary announcement on the 
disclosure of financial statements 
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement 
of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 
of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
 
2020-12-21 / 12:27 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according 
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the 
following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
 
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021 
Address: 
http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikati 
onen/geschaeftsberichte 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021 
Address: 
http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-public 
ations/annual-reports 
 
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: July 22, 2021 
Address: 
http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikati 
onen/zwischenberichte 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: July 22, 2021 
Address: 
http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-public 
ations/quarterly-reports 
 
2020-12-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG 
          Marienplatz 11 
          80331 München 
          Germany 
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156649 2020-12-21

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2020 06:27 ET (11:27 GMT)

