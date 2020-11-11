Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG    ECK   DE0005199905

LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG

(ECK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 02:15pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level

11-Nov-2020 / 20:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC RELEASE according to Art. 17 MAR

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
- ISIN DE000519990 -


LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level

Munich, November 11, 2020 - Ludwig Beck Grundbesitz Haar GmbH, Munich, a 100% subsidiary of LUDWIG BECK AG, today entered into a contract for the sale of its property located in Haar by means of a sale and lease back transaction with transfer of benefits and burdens on December 31, 2020. Buyer is a real estate company based in the Munich area. The purchase price amounts to approximately 10 million ?. The purchase price will generate an extraordinary income before taxes in the amount of approximately 4 million ? for the LUDWIG BECK group.

This transaction is intended to strengthen the liquidity and earnings situation of the group in times of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Investor Relations:
LUDWIG BECK AG
Andre Deubel
t: +49 89 23691-745
f: +49 89 23691-600
andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de

11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147495

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147495  11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG
02:15pLUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : Sale of a property leads to extraordinary..
EQ
11/04LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Fe..
EQ
10/22LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : - Sales and earnings development after th..
PU
10/22LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : LUDWIG BECK - Sales and earnings developm..
EQ
07/30LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : - Press release on the Annual General Mee..
PU
07/30LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : Press release on the Annual General Meeti..
EQ
07/23LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : Due to the corona pandemic and the offici..
PU
07/23LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : Due to the corona pandemic and the offici..
EQ
06/15LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : LUDWIG BECK publishes sales and earnings ..
EQ
04/23LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : – Significant decline in sales and ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 80,9 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
Net income 2019 -13,6 M -16,0 M -16,0 M
Net Debt 2019 106 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,40x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 90,2 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG
Duration : Period :
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Greiner Chairman-Executive Board
Steffen Stremme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Schott Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Michael Neumaier Member-Supervisory Board
Clarissa Käfer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG-10.29%106
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-13.29%100 335
KERING SA4.41%90 224
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.21.77%74 513
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.86%38 954
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-10.96%33 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group