Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level

Munich, November 11, 2020 - Ludwig Beck Grundbesitz Haar GmbH, Munich, a 100% subsidiary of LUDWIG BECK AG, today entered into a contract for the sale of its property located in Haar by means of a sale and lease back transaction with transfer of benefits and burdens on December 31, 2020. Buyer is a real estate company based in the Munich area. The purchase price amounts to approximately 10 million ?. The purchase price will generate an extraordinary income before taxes in the amount of approximately 4 million ? for the LUDWIG BECK group. This transaction is intended to strengthen the liquidity and earnings situation of the group in times of the COVID 19 pandemic. Investor Relations:

LUDWIG BECK AG

Andre Deubel

t: +49 89 23691-745

f: +49 89 23691-600

andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de

