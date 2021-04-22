PRESS RELEASE : Ludwig Beck am -2

Log in
    ECK   DE0005199905

LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG

(ECK)
  Report
04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT

04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT
BALANCE SHEET 

                        03/31/2021 12/31/2020 
BALANCE SHEET 
Long-term assets             159.8      158.5 
Short-term assets             18.3       25.3 
Equity                        56.8       59.6 
Long-term liabilities         91.6       92.5 
Short-term liabilities        29.6       31.6 
Balance sheet total          178.1      183.8 
Investments                   -1.3       -2.4 
Equity ratio (in %)           31.9       32.4 SEGMENT REPORTING 
                                                       Textile   Non-textile   Group 
                                                        EURm   %      EURm   %     EURm   % 
 
 
Gross sales                                            3.8 119.0   2.9 119.0  6.7 119.0 
Previous year                                         10.5 119.0   4.9 119.0 15.4 119.0 
 
VAT                                                   -0.6  19.0  -0.5  19.0 -1.1  19.0 
Previous year                                         -1.7  19.0  -0.8  19.0 -2.5  19.0 
 
Net sales                                              3.2 100.0   2.4 100.0  5.6 100.0 
Previous year                                          8.8 100.0   4.1 100.0 12.9 100.0 
 
Cost of sales*                                        -2.1  65.6  -1.4  58.2 -3.5  62.5 
Previous year                                         -5.1  57.7  -2.5  61.3 -7.6  58.8 
 
Gross profit                                           1.1  34.4   1.0  41.8  2.1  37.5 
Previous year                                          3.7  42.3   1.6  38.7  5.3  41.2 
 
Personnel expenses of sales                           -0.6  17.5  -0.4  15.4 -0.9  16.6 
Previous year                                         -1.0  10.9  -0.7  16.3 -1.6  12.6 
 
Calculatory occupancy costs                           -2.2  70.3  -0.5  21.9 -2.8  56.1 
Previous year                                         -2.6  29.6  -0.5  13.2 -3.2  24.4 
 
Calculatory interests                                 -0.3   8.0  -0.1   4.6 -0.4   6.5 
Previous year                                         -0.2   2.4  -0.1   2.7 -0.3   2.5 
 
Segment result                                        -2.0 -62.5   0.0  -0.1 -2.0 -35.7 
Previous year                                          0.0  -0.5   0.3   6.4  0.2   1.7 
 
* excluding discounts, rebates, etc. on cost of sales Investor Relations LUDWIG BECK AG Andre Deubel t: +49 89 23691 - 745 f: +49 89 23691 - 600 andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG 
              Marienplatz 11 
              80331 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600 
E-mail:       info@ludwigbeck.de 
Internet:     www.ludwigbeck.de 
ISIN:         DE0005199905 
WKN:          519990 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1187310 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1187310 2021-04-22

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187310&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 52,0 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net income 2020 -1,74 M -2,09 M -2,09 M
Net Debt 2020 104 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2020 -52,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 99,0 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 16,7%
Technical analysis trends LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 €
Last Close Price 26,80 €
Spread / Highest target -6,72%
Spread / Average Target -6,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Greiner Chairman-Executive Board
Jens Schott Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Michael Neumaier Member-Supervisory Board
Clarissa Käfer Member-Supervisory Board
Sandra Pabst Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG8.94%119
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.9.56%104 518
KERING9.72%94 036
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.34%82 547
ROSS STORES, INC.3.71%44 562
HENNES & MAURITZ AB16.60%39 349
