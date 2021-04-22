PRESS RELEASE : Ludwig Beck am -2

BALANCE SHEET

03/31/2021 12/31/2020 BALANCE SHEET Long-term assets 159.8 158.5 Short-term assets 18.3 25.3 Equity 56.8 59.6 Long-term liabilities 91.6 92.5 Short-term liabilities 29.6 31.6 Balance sheet total 178.1 183.8 Investments -1.3 -2.4 Equity ratio (in %) 31.9 32.4 SEGMENT REPORTING Textile Non-textile Group EURm % EURm % EURm % Gross sales 3.8 119.0 2.9 119.0 6.7 119.0 Previous year 10.5 119.0 4.9 119.0 15.4 119.0 VAT -0.6 19.0 -0.5 19.0 -1.1 19.0 Previous year -1.7 19.0 -0.8 19.0 -2.5 19.0 Net sales 3.2 100.0 2.4 100.0 5.6 100.0 Previous year 8.8 100.0 4.1 100.0 12.9 100.0 Cost of sales* -2.1 65.6 -1.4 58.2 -3.5 62.5 Previous year -5.1 57.7 -2.5 61.3 -7.6 58.8 Gross profit 1.1 34.4 1.0 41.8 2.1 37.5 Previous year 3.7 42.3 1.6 38.7 5.3 41.2 Personnel expenses of sales -0.6 17.5 -0.4 15.4 -0.9 16.6 Previous year -1.0 10.9 -0.7 16.3 -1.6 12.6 Calculatory occupancy costs -2.2 70.3 -0.5 21.9 -2.8 56.1 Previous year -2.6 29.6 -0.5 13.2 -3.2 24.4 Calculatory interests -0.3 8.0 -0.1 4.6 -0.4 6.5 Previous year -0.2 2.4 -0.1 2.7 -0.3 2.5 Segment result -2.0 -62.5 0.0 -0.1 -2.0 -35.7 Previous year 0.0 -0.5 0.3 6.4 0.2 1.7 * excluding discounts, rebates, etc. on cost of sales Investor Relations LUDWIG BECK AG Andre Deubel t: +49 89 23691 - 745 f: +49 89 23691 - 600 andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

