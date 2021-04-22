Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECK   DE0005199905

LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG

(ECK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK - First quarter 2021 with significant sales and earnings losses due to COVID-19 lockdown

04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK - First quarter 2021 with significant sales and earnings 
losses due to COVID-19 lockdown 
2021-04-22 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CORPORATE QUARTERLY STATEMENT 
for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021 
for the period from January 1 to March 31, 2021 
LUDWIG BECK - First quarter 2021 with significant sales and earnings losses due to COVID-19 lockdown 
Munich, April 22, 2021 - The Munich-based fashion group LUDWIG BECK (ISIN DE 0005199905) ended the first quarter of 
2021 with a significant decline in sales of 56.8% compared to the same period of the previous year as a result of the 
officially ordered lockdown until March 7, 2021, and the subsequent "Click & Meet" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Economic environment and development in retail 
The German economy fell into recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It left its mark on nearly all sectors of 
the economy. As a result, the federal budget in 2020 recorded a deficit for the first time in seven years. The 
industrial and service sectors continue to be particularly hard hit. 
There was little hope at the start of 2021 after a new "hard" lockdown was imposed on businesses that do not meet daily 
needs in mid-December. In Bavaria, the lockdown lasted until March 7, 2021. After that, stationary retailers were 
allowed to reopen their doors if the seven-day incidence of infection was below 50 and if hygiene regulations were met. 
With a seven-day incidence of between 50 and 100, as it was in Munich according to the RKI, retailers were only allowed 
to offer "Click & Meet", i.e., customers had to book and register for an appointment before entering the shop. Although 
"Click & Meet" was positively accepted by LUDWIG BECK's customers, sales under these conditions were far from 
comparable to a normal shop opening. 
After the stationary fashion retail reported sales declines of 78% and 74% for January and February, respectively, a 
drop in turnover of 46% was reported in March. According to TextilWirtschaft, a German magazine for the textile and 
fashion industry, larger retailers were hit harder and had to struggle with sales declines of up to 51%. 
GENERAL PRESENTATION OF FIGURES IN THE INTERIM STATEMENT 
All sums and figures in the text and tables were calculated exactly and then rounded to EURm. The percentages in the text 
and tables were calculated using the exact (not the rounded) values. 
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS SITUATION 
Development of sales 
Under the prevailing conditions, the LUDWIG BECK Group generated gross sales of EUR6.7m (previous year: EUR15.4m) in the 
first quarter of 2021. The losses in sales affected both the textile segment with sales of EUR3.8m (previous year: 
EUR10.5m) and the non-textile segment with EUR2.9m (previous year: EUR4.9m). The non-textile segment also includes the LUDWIG 
BECK online beauty shop. 
Profitability of the Group 
Net gross profit deteriorated by EUR3.5m and amounted to EUR2.3m (previous year: EUR5.8m). The net gross profit margin 
declined from 45.1% to 41.7% due to significantly higher discounts resulting from the late sale of the current autumn/ 
winter merchandise. Compared to the previous year, savings of EUR1.5m were achieved in operating expenses, mainly in the 
areas of personnel expenses and occupancy costs. 
The operating result (EBIT) was EUR-3.5m and thus again significantly below the previous year (EUR-1.5m). The previous year 
was also burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic with a lockdown from March 18, 2020, onwards. 
As in the previous year, the financial result was EUR-0.6m. 
With earnings before taxes of EUR-4.2m (previous year: EUR-2.1m) and deferred tax income of EUR1.4m (previous year: EUR0.8m), 
the result after taxes was EUR-2.7m (previous year: EUR-1.4m). 
CAPITAL STRUCTURE 
Balance sheet structure 
The total assets of the LUDWIG BECK Group as of March 31, 2021, amounted to EUR178.1m, down from EUR183.8m as at the 
balance sheet date of December 31, 2020. 
As in the previous year, the main components of long-term assets were the rights of use for rental agreements and the 
property at Munich's Marienplatz. In total, long-term assets amounted to EUR159.8m (December 31, 2020: EUR158.5m). 
Short-term assets decreased significantly from EUR25.3 million (December 31, 2020) to EUR18.3m. Inventories increased from 
EUR12.0m (December 31, 2020) to EUR15.0m due to seasonal effects and the lockdown. Cash and cash equivalents were EUR0.4m 
(December 31, 2020: EUR11.2m). At the end of 2020, the proceeds from the sale of the property in Haar amounting to EUR10.1m 
were included in the bank balances. This amount was used to offset short-term bank liabilities at the beginning of the 
new fiscal year. 
 
FINANCIAL POSITION 
Balance sheet structure 
As of March 31, 2021, the LUDWIG BECK Group had equity of EUR56.8m (December 31, 2020: EUR59.6m). With total assets of 
EUR178.1m (December 31, 2020: EUR183.8m), the equity ratio was 31.9% (December 31, 2020: 32.4%). 
Long-term liabilities decreased mainly due to the reduction of financial liabilities by EUR0.9m and amounted to EUR91.6m 
(December 31, 2020: EUR92.5m). 
Short-term liabilities decreased from EUR31.6m (December 31, 2020) to EUR29.6 million. The settlement of short-term bank 
liabilities of EUR10.1m at the beginning of the fiscal year, which is shown under the capital structure, more than 
compensated for the effects from the negative result in the first quarter and the financing of the seasonal increase in 
inventories. The Group's total liabilities as of March 31, 2021, were, therefore, EUR121.3m (December 31, 2020: EUR124.2m). 
Cash flow 
Cash flow from operating activities after the first three months of 2021 was EUR-5.7m (previous year: EUR-5.1m). The cash 
flow from investing activities amounted to EUR-1.3m (previous year: EUR-0.4m). The investments mainly relate to the new 
Ladies' Trend department that opened in March in our Marienplatz department store. Cash flow from financing activities 
was EUR-3.9m (previous year: EUR8.3m). 
 
EMPLOYEES 
In the first three months of the 2021 fiscal year, the number of employees (pursuant to Section 267 (5) of the German 
Commercial Code) declined to 358 (excluding trainees) (previous year: 405), mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and 
the COVID-19 lockdown. The decrease was mainly due to temporary staff and natural fluctuation. As of March 31, 2020, 
the LUDWIG BECK Group employed 47 trainees (previous year: 43). 
FORECAST REPORT 
General economic conditions, development in retail, and at LUDWIG BECK 
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the continuing imponderability of infection and the resulting consequences for the 
global economy, the German economy, the retail trade, and LUDWIG BECK, in particular, it is not possible to estimate 
the extent to which the economy will continue to be negatively affected. 
Due to a possibly renewed "hard" lockdown, which is currently being discussed, and the associated uncertainty about 
further developments, the management still cannot make a serious forecast on sales and earnings for the fiscal year 
2021. It is not possible to estimate the extent to which the sales and earnings of LUDWIG BECK will be affected by the 
ongoing pandemic situation and the resulting impediments to visiting the department store. The renewed closure of the 
department store, allowing customers to only "Click & Meet" with or without a test, and only one customer per 40 sqm 
sales area, the absence of customers especially tourists, supplier bottlenecks or potential additional official 
measures may also have a significant negative impact on the further fiscal year 2021. 
The Executive Board assumes that the pandemic situation will only ease significantly after a nationwide vaccination and 
that a return to a normal business routine will be possible. The Executive Board's top priority remains the 
safeguarding of the company and the preservation of jobs. 
GROUP KEY FIGURES 
in EURm                                                                    01/01/2021 01/01/2020 
                                                                                  -          - 
                                                                         03/31/2021 03/31/2020 
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT 
Sales (gross)                                                                   6.7       15.4 
Value Added Tax                                                                -1.1       -2.5 
Sales (net)                                                                     5.6       12.9 
Gross profit                                                                    2.3        5.8 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA)       -1.9        0.0 
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)                                      -3.5       -1.5 
Earnings before taxes (EBT)                                                    -4.2       -2.1 
Earnings after taxes (EAT)                                                     -2.7       -1.4 
 
CASH FLOW 
Cash flow from operating activities                                            -5.7       -5.1 
Cash flow from investing activities                                            -1.3       -0.4 
Cash flow from financing activities                                            -3.9        8.3 
 
EMPLOYEES 
Number of employees (average, excluding trainees)                               358        405 
Number of trainees (average)                                                     47         43 
Personnel expenses (in EURm)                                                      2.7        3.8 
 
SHARE 
Number of shares (in m)                                                        3.70       3.70 
Earnings per share, undiluted and diluted (in EUR)                              -0.73      -0.37

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

All news about LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG
02:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Ludwig Beck am -2-
DJ
02:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK ..
DJ
02:02aLUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : LUDWIG BECK - First quarter 2021 with sig..
EQ
03/24LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : Annual Report 2020 (PDF)
PU
03/24LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : closes fiscal year 2020 with significant ..
PU
03/24PRESS RELEASE  : Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK ..
DJ
03/24LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : LUDWIG BECK closes fiscal year 2020 with ..
EQ
2020DGAP-AFR  : Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary annou..
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR  : Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Release according..
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR  : Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Release according..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 52,0 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net income 2020 -1,74 M -2,09 M -2,09 M
Net Debt 2020 104 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2020 -52,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 99,0 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG
Duration : Period :
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 €
Last Close Price 26,80 €
Spread / Highest target -6,72%
Spread / Average Target -6,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Greiner Chairman-Executive Board
Jens Schott Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Michael Neumaier Member-Supervisory Board
Clarissa Käfer Member-Supervisory Board
Sandra Pabst Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG8.94%119
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.9.56%104 518
KERING9.72%94 036
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.34%82 547
ROSS STORES, INC.3.71%44 562
HENNES & MAURITZ AB16.60%39 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ